Windows 11 22H2: update KB5020044 fixes bug that affects game performance

Update is optional and available through Windows Update

THE Microsoft released an update this week optional for Windows 11 22H2. This update identified as KB5020044 brings fixes for bugs in several areas of the operating system, including a bug that negatively affects the performance of games and applications that users run.

KB5020044 update details for Windows 11 22H2

According to the Microsoft support site, the KB5020044 update for Windows 11 22H2 changes the operating system build to 22621900 and also introduces some new features such as displaying more details about the status of the OneDrive in the area Bills from the application settings for subscribers to the company’s cloud file storage and sharing service and feature integration Windows Highlights in the area Themes of the operating system to make it easier for users to discover:



Playback/Fabio Rosolen

Another novelty introduced by the update is the shortcut to access Task Manager from taskbar of the operating system, something that was not possible in the original Windows 11 released in 2021:



Playback/Fabio Rosolen

Regarding the bugs fixed by the KB5020044 update for Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft has confirmed that the bug that negatively affects the performance of games and applications it was finally fixed🇧🇷 The company says the issue is related to the GPU debugging capabilities. For gamers who install this update, leave a comment saying whether or not the performance issue was resolved🇧🇷

The list of fixed bugs also includes one that makes the function CopyFile fail with the error 317: ERROR_MR_MID_NOT_FOUNDone that affects File Explorer and causes increased CPU usage when the user opens a file, one that causes certain applications to not run properly, one that causes File Explorer to stop working in certain scenarios like when the user closes a context menu and one that causes installing updates via Windows Update to fail and display the error 0x800f0806🇧🇷 The complete list with the fixed bugs can be seen here🇧🇷

Windows 11 22H2 users can install optional update KB5020044 via Windows Update🇧🇷 For those who prefer to download the update to install it manually on one or more PCs, go to Microsoft Update Catalog from from this link🇧🇷

Source: Microsoft