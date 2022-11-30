With microskirt and ballet slippers, Miu Miu is consecrated brand of the year

Forget the visionary and multicolored Gucci by Alessandro Michele or the controversial Balenciaga: the brand of the year is Miu Miu, revealed the research and shopping platform Lyst this Tuesday (29) in the yearbook “The Year in Fashion”.

Analyzing data from around 200 million users who went through the site throughout 2022, the Lyst team concluded that the Miuccia Prada brand had the biggest increase in searches compared to 2021: 34%.

Viral pieces have become a stronghold for the brand, which this year launched coveted items from the catwalks to the streets, such as the microskirt already worn by model Hailey Bieber, singer Manu Gavassi and presenter Maisa Silva (above), in addition to ballet slippers paraded by actress Sydney Sweeney, from “Euphoria” — who won the position of rising star of the year —, singer Rosalía and top model Bella Hadid.

The platform attributed the success of these designs to a simpler reinterpretation of the 2016 indie and balletcore, more attractive to generation Z that manages to combine them with current streetwear, with cropped shirts, for example.

Rosalia from Miu Miu Image: Playback/Instagram

In addition to bringing back the highly anticipated menswear for Fall/Winter 2022, the brand has achieved an impressive 23 million views on TikTok to date for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

See other big winners in 2022:

Logo of the year: Diesel

Dua Lipa by Diesel Image: Getty Images

After repositioning itself as a luxury brand and hosting Glenn Martens’ first show as creative director, the brand has once again attracted celebrities to its sustainable denim and coveted accessories—among them, a “belt skirt.” In 2022, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Julia Fox, Megan Thee Stallion, among others, turned the brand’s logo into a desire item.

In June, her 1DR bag (above) became fashion’s most sought-after accessory after a 248% increase in searches.

Trend of the year: Barbiecore

Zendaya at the Valentino Fall-Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Thanks to the nostalgia of the 2000s and the anticipation of the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie in 2023, the extra pink and structured aesthetics of the doll’s universe conquered famous and unknown people alike. Searches for hot pink items are up 416% this year. Valentino’s fall winter 2023 show, in which color monopolized the runway, made demand for the brand jump 152% — and reach 76.9 million views on TikTok.

Shoe of the Year: Boston Clog

With an air of slippers, the comfort item of celebrities such as Kaia Gerber, Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner saw public interest in its design grow 592% in the first six months of 2022 alone, going viral on TikTok and selling out in the main stores that sell it Birkenstock models.

In the past two years, this is the fifth time the Boston has appeared on The Lyst Index, making it the ultimate shoe of the post-pandemic era, according to the platform.

Bag of the Year: Re-Nylon Re-Edition

At a time when fashion is experiencing its Y2K renaissance, the most desired bag is, not for nothing, a relaunch from the 2000s, the Prada Re-Nylon Re-Edition. Adopted by Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kaia Berger, the functional synthetic fabric mini bag saw an interest growth of 131% in the American summer alone (between June and September) with more than 4.2 million views on TikTok .

Fashion Influencer of the Year: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid model Image: Getty Images

Considered an Insta-model, the top was elected the person who most influences the public’s desires when it comes to dressing. Her outfits inspired a 1,900% increase in searches over the past year. Among the most popular items she wore were corsets, up 70%, and cargo pants, up 56%. The mini platform Ugg boots worn by the model in September were immediately sold out in stores – in 24 hours, the increase in searches for the item was 152%.

Fashionista Couple of the Year: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Precursors of the return of the gothic trend and fashionistas by nature, the couple invests in extra sensual looks. Her wedding, fully signed by Dolce & Gabbana, in Italy, featured custom models such as Kourtney’s veil that featured an embroidered Travis tattoo. Together, they drove a spike in interest in the brand of 114%.

Show of the Year: Balenciaga Haute Couture

Balenciaga | High fashion Image: Disclosure

With Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian on the catwalk, the second Haute Couture show by Demna Gvasalia in front of the Spanish house showed a dystopian collection, which in 24 hours made interest in her “different” fashion explode by 525%.

Red carpet moment of the year: Kim at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala 2022 Image: Gotham/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in the famous ‘naked’ dress that Marilyn Monroe used to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy, a piece that is not only extremely expensive but also historic and extremely fragile, may even it only lasted a few minutes before she donned a replica, but it made a huge impact.

Searches for the model’s stylist, Bob Mackie, jumped 456% in the two weeks following the event.

Viral moment of the year: Bella Hadid in the ‘painted’ dress

The “golden key” moment that closed Coperni’s Spring/Summer 2023 show had Bella Hadid wearing a dress that was created for her on the runway, in front of the public’s eyes, literally spray-painted on her body.

The technique for developing the pulverized fabric was the work of the Spanish stylist and scientist Manel Torres. After going viral on TikTok, with over a million views, the brand saw a 3000% growth in searches on Lyst within days of the runway show.

Weird Viral Moment of the Year: Carrie and the Pigeon Bag

The second season of “And Just Like That…” hasn’t even premiered yet, but Carrie Bradshaw is already inspiring looks. After Sarah Jessica Parker captured the character’s appearance with the JW Anderson Pigeon 3D Bag, part of her fall/winter 2022 men’s collection, the accessory sold out. It is currently the most viewed designer item on Lyst — searches for the clutch increased 488% in the first week of October alone.

On-Screen Fashion Moment of the Year: ‘Revenge Dress’ in “The Crown”

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana for Season 5 of “The Crown” Image: Splash News Online

The late Princess Diana’s fashion power is still going strong, as Elizabeth Debicki’s portrayal of the crisis moment at the royal wedding in season five of “The Crown” proved. Videos with the hashtag #revengedress, which refers to William and Harry’s mother’s ‘revenge dress’, have already reached more than 101.7 million views on TikTok.

A day after photos of the actress featured in the piece surfaced, searches for the black model with the off-the-shoulder neckline worn by Diana grew 58% on Lyst, while the princess neckline jumped 103%.