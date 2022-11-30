World Cup first round of 16 clashes set

Netherlands, Senegal, England and the United States are the first classified for the knockout of the World Cup in Qatar

MONTAGE ON PHOTO: EFE

Netherlands and United States and England and Senegal are the first clashes of the round of 16



This Tuesday, the 29th, the world Cup had their first classifieds for the round of 16 defined. Traditionally, in this phase, the first place of one group faces the second of another. In this configuration, the Netherlands (first in Group A) face the United States (second from Group B). THE England (leader of Group B) will face Senegal (second in Group A) in the round of 16. The other clashes will be defined until Friday, the 2nd, when the group stage ends. The duels will be defined by the same system. The duels have dates: the Netherlands and the USA face each other on Saturday, 3, at 12:00 pm (Brasília time), at the Khalifa International Stadium. On Sunday, the 4th, England and Senegal will face off at 4 pm at Al Bayt. Netherlands and Senegal qualified in Group A. The “Clockwork Orange” finished in the first position of the group with 7 points, followed by the Senegalese with 6 points. Ecuador with 4 points and Qatar, with no points added, derma farewell to the dispute. In Group B, England confirmed the favoritism and finished in the lead with 7 points. The USA took the second spot, with 5 points in total. Iran with 3 points and Wales, with just one point, were eliminated.