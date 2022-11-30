You noticed? Jenna Ortega does something unusual in ALL SCENES of ‘Wandinha’ and the reason is revealed

‘Wandinha’series derived from ‘The Addams Family’ starring Jenna Ortegahas been a huge success around the world and has already broken exhibition records in just one week since its premiere on Netflix🇧🇷

Now the platform streaming shared a behind-the-scenes curiosity of the production, revealing that the creator of the show, Tim Burtonnoticed that Ortega didn’t blink during one of the takes of a scene and was so impressed with the result that he instructed the young actress not to blink when she was on the scene.

After trying one take where she didn’t blink, Tim Burton was so enamored with the result he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore when playing Wednesday. So she didn’t. pic.twitter.com/h5Ver9oozC — Netflix (@netflix) November 28, 2022

The series is an investigative and supernatural mystery that traces Wandinha’s years as a student at Escola Nunca Mais, as she tries to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago. years – all while plunging into complicated social relationships.

The cast also brings Luiz Gusman like Gomez, Isaac Ordonez like Pugsley and Fred Armisen like Uncle Chico.

The script is written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millarbest known for creating and producing the hit series ‘smallville🇧🇷

For those who don’t know,’The Addams’ Family was created by the cartoonist Charles Addams, in 1938, as strips for The New Yorker magazine. The characters spawned live-action and animated series, books, video games and even a musical, which was shown in Brazil in 2012, with Daniel Boaventura and Marisa Orth like the couple Gomez and Morticia Addams.

In cinema, creation generated ‘The Addams Family’a huge blockbuster in 1991, and, 2 years later, ‘The Addams Family II’both led by Barry Sonnenfeld🇧🇷 angelica huston and Raul Julia played the Addams couple. Christopher Lloyd was Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci lived Wednesday Addams (Wandinha).

