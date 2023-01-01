10 amazing benefits of olive oil for beauty

This ancient vegetable extracted from the olive is incredibly versatile and good for the beauty of your body, both skin and hair!

In this article you will know the amazing benefits of Olive oil for beauty.

Straight hair

The benefits of olive oil also extend to beauty tricks. As a natural conditioner, olive oil is the natural cure for dry hair. Try massaging it directly into dry ends. “Another way to take advantage of the moisturizing nature of olive oil is to add a few tablespoons to your shampoo,” says Larissa Iracheta, director of quality at Of Oil oil controller Bertolli and Carapelli . “This technique will help soften and strengthen the hair.” Olive oil works particularly well for thick, processed, or split hair.

Treat dry scalp

If your scalp gets dry in winter, try another natural oil for hair care. Apply olive oil to the scalp and leave it on for an hour or overnight (cover with a shower cap) and then wash it off. But make sure that your condition is not actually dandruff caused by an overactive fungus. If that’s the case, consult your doctor or dermatologist for professional help, although eating more monounsaturated fats like those found in olive oil can also help with dandruff.

skin hydration

One of the super calming face mask ingredients that soothe dry winter skin is olive oil. “EVOO is great for the skin because of its high levels of polyphenols, vitamin E, and phytosterols, which work as antioxidants and anti-inflammatories,” he says. Jessa Blades , specialist in natural beauty and makeup artist. “The oil helps protect against sun-damaged skin and increases the skin’s ability to retain moisture. To use as a face moisturizer, I like to spray a toner or hydosol onto the skin first and then massage the oil into it. Olive oil can also be used as a complete body moisturizer.

Make your own lip scrub

Looking for home remedies for dry, chapped lips when lip balm just won’t cut it? Try a scrub with natural ingredients. “Olive oil is very hydrating,” says Iracheta. “You can make an easy lip scrub by mixing olive oil, sugar, honey, and brown sugar.” This combination eliminates dead skin while smoothing and brightening the lips. Gently apply to rough lips to restore smoothness – just don’t rub too hard.

get rid of lice

Olive oil has been used in hair care for thousands of years, and one of the reasons could be because it helps keep head lice at bay. This technique has not been exactly scientifically proven, but studies showed that chemical treatments created “super lice” that are now resistant to them. So try this home remedy: saturate the entire head, cover and leave overnight. Then use a fine tooth comb and wash.

improving acne

One of the daily habits of those who never get acne is following a Mediterranean diet that includes olive oil. Actress Chloe Grace Moretz credits olive oil with getting rid of her acne. “I wash my face with olive oil,” she told allure . “I swear my skin is so much clearer because of it.” In the same way that olive oil can remove oil-based makeup (more on that later), it can help remove oil from your skin. Furthermore, some studies showed that olive oil has antibacterial properties, which can help clear up skin infections that can lead to breakouts.

treat eczema

Irritated skin can also benefit from the soothing properties of olive oil. Due to its anti-inflammatory action, olive oil can work to soothe the overactive sensitivity of eczema-prone skin. Check with your doctor before starting this regimen and stop if it makes your skin more inflamed.

Anti-aging skin treatment

One of the daily habits that can make you look much younger is an olive oil skin regimen. The antioxidants in olive oil work as an anti-aging treatment to revitalize older skin when applied topically. “These antioxidants include vitamin E and polyphenols, which help to scavenge and neutralize free radicals that can damage the skin and promote the appearance of aging,” said Elizabeth Tanzi, Founder and Director of Capital Laser & Skin Care .

natural makeup remover

You might think that olive oil would make a dirty, oily face even oilier, but it turns out the opposite is true. Olive oil clings to other oils, taking them with it as you clean them. “Olive oil works similarly to makeup removers and is non-comedogenic, meaning it doesn’t clog pores,” says Iracheta. Blades notes that it’s great for removing waterproof mascara without irritating your eyes. Discover the 15 Benefits of Olive Oil for Beauty, It Can Be Cleansing and Softens the Skin

More beauty uses

Store olive oil in your natural products cupboard as well as your pantry because there are a myriad of other beauty uses for it. “I love adding it to my hands at night for a hand massage while watching a movie. It softens my cuticles and makes the massage very easy to do,” says Blades. Olive oil can also be used as a shaving cream or to heal cracked heels. check out even more extraordinary uses for olive oil .