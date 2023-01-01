10 celebrities who dictated fashion in the beauty industry in 2022

What was your favorite beauty trend in 2022? Regardless of the answer, it is very likely that one of these ten celebrities have, if not started, using it at some point causing a furor on the internet. As we walk into the beginning of a new year, the British spa specialist company, SpaSeekers, carried out a survey analyzing data from searches carried out on Google and TikTok in the last year, to talk about which celebrities were protagonists in the mission of spearheading trends in beauty in the last 12 months. Hailey Bieber is the first on the list, in addition to launching her beauty brand, called Rhode Beauty, the model was responsible for viralizing the acclaimed glazed donut nail, which is a sparkling white for nails that has become an obsession when it comes to nail arts , and the glazed donut skin, which increases the hydration and natural glow of the face.

The list continues with names like Bella Hadid, responsible for the Y2K energy this year and showed us that bleached eyebrows could, yes, come into fashion again. Views for “Bella Hadid Makeup” on TikTok total over 80 million, and searches for Bella’s beauty routine are up 52% ​​compared to last year. Completing the top 3 is the Swedish Matilda Djerf, who is a top reference in the hair subject, and one of those responsible for bringing back our obsession with voluminous brushes à la Cindy Crawford in the 90s. rose 133% in 2022 and the hashtag #MatildaDjerfHair has more than 80 million views on TikTok. Selena Gomez, owner of Rare Beauty, is one of the most famous names on TikTok.

1-Hailey Bieber

Increase in Google searches: 421%

Views on TikTok: 214M

2-Bella Hadid

Increase in Google searches: 52%

Views on TikTok: 80M

3-Matilda Djerf

Increase in Google searches: 133%

Views on TikTok: 6.6M

4- Lily-Rose Depp

Increase in Google searches: 24%

Views on TikTok: 22M

5-Selena Gomez

Increase in Google searches: 22%

Views on TikTok: 15M

6-Taylor Swift

Increase in Google searches: 86%

Views on TikTok: 3M

7-Rihanna

Increase in Google searches: 22%

Views on TikTok: 9.7M

8- Khloé Kardashian

Increase in Google searches: 90%

Views on TikTok: 1.5M

9-Blake Lively