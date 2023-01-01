10 Glass Onion-like movies to watch on streaming

If you liked Rian Johnson’s new movie, then check out other similar nominations!
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery barely made it to the Netflix catalog, but has already won the hearts of the public. Rian Johnson’s new film continues the franchise that started in Between Knives and Secrets (2019), where we follow the detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) discovering absurd secrets and solving cases worthy of the stories of Agatha Christie.
If you are also part of the group that loved the feature and are looking for other similar productions, then check it out here 10 similar movies with Glass Onion to watch on streaming!
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
where to watch: Star+.
A film that might please Benoit Blanc enthusiasts is Murder on the Orient Express. This is because the production is inspired by the book of the same name by the writer Agatha Christie, who is also known as crime queen because of their detective stories. Blanc even remembers Hercule Poirotone of the most popular detectives in fiction and who is present in much of Christie’s work.
Directed by Kenneth Branagh (belfast), Murder on the Orient Express accompanies another case of Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh), this time inside a luxurious train, where a murder takes place. Running out of time, the detective needs to identify the suspects and solve the mystery before the situation gets even worse.
Death on the Nile (2022)
where to watch: Star+.
Death on the Nile is yet another film based on a book by Agatha Christie that may interest anyone who likes mystery stories, as well as the one we followed in Glass Onion. starring Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Kenneth Branagh, who also directs the film, the plot takes place during detective Hercule Poirot’s vacation in the Egyptwhere a murder interrupts a famous couple’s honeymoon on a luxury cruise ship.
the cast of Death on the Nile also have the actors Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), Letitia Wright (black Panther), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Annette Bening (American Beauty), Tom Bateman (Behind Your Eyes) and Russell Brand (love hangover).
Devil’s Feast (1948)
where to watch: Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.
Devil’s Feast It is a great classic of the filmmaker’s filmography. Alfred Hitchcock (Psychosis) which can also please those who liked Glass Onion. In the plot, we follow Philip Morgan (Farley Granger) and Brandon Shaw (john dall), two friends who murder a colleague to prove they can pull off the perfect crime. Thus, they decide to invite friends and family to a meeting in their apartment, serving food on top of the trunk where the victim’s body is hidden.
James Stewartwhich was also in other Hitchcock films, such as Indiscreet Window (1954) and A Body That Falls (1958), is also one of the highlights of Devil’s Feast.
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.
Of course, speaking of mystery stories, the most popular detective of all time, aka Sherlock Holmes, could not be missing. The nomination goes to the 2009 film, which stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts), Rachel McAdams (Doctor Strange) and Mark Strong (Kingsman).
Directed by Guy Ritchie (Aladdin), the film follows the legendary Sherlock Holmes and his partner, Dr. Watson, in solving a mystery involving a series of brutal murders in London. It doesn’t take long for both to find the killer, but a more ambitious and perverse scheme of the criminal can make life difficult for Holmes and Watson.
See How They Run (2022)
where to watch: Star+.
See How They Run it is yet another production that may interest detective plot enthusiasts. Directed by tom george (This Country), the film has a plot that is quite common in the genre, awakening all your investigative instincts.
When plans for a film version of a play in the 1950s are interrupted after the director’s murder, an inspector and a rookie take on the case to solve the mystery within the decay of the clandestine theater.
the cast of See How They Run has the actors Sam Rockwell (Three Advertisements for One Crime), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women, Lady Bird), Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders, The Pianist), Harris Dickinson (King’s Man: The Origin) and Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials).
Mystery in the Mediterranean (2019)
where to watch: Netflix.
For those who can’t do without a comedy, the film Mystery in the Mediterranean can also please. starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, the plot accompanies a policeman and his wife during a long-awaited trip to Europe. But what begins as a dream turns into an investigation into a murder aboard a luxury yacht.
Mystery in the Mediterranean is driven by Kyle Newacheck (What We Do in the Shadows) and also has luke evans (The Alienist) and Gemma Arterton (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters) in the list.
The Suspect Seven (1985)
where to watch: Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.
Another movie like Glass Onion It’s The Seven Suspects. Directed by Jonathan Lynn (runaway nuns), the plot follows a dinner in an isolated mansion, where the host of the night admits that he is blackmailing the guests. But when the lights go out and the man suddenly turns up dead, everyone present at the scene becomes a suspect in the murder.
With an atmosphere worthy of Agatha Christie’s novels, The Seven Suspects It’s a good choice for mystery lovers. The cast has names like Tim Curry (IT), Madeline Kahn (The Young Frankenstein), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the future) and Colleen Camp (Die Hard 3).
Two Nice Guys (2016)
where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.
the comedy Two Nice Guys It is also an excellent option for those who like to Glass Onion. In the plot, when the daughter of a US Department of Justice employee is kidnapped, her mother hires the detective. Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) to investigate the case. Beside the fearful partner, Holland March (Ryan Gosling), the officer ends up discovering a curious conspiracy even bigger than it appeared to be.
Directed by Shane Black (Iron Man 3), the film also has Matthew Bomer (White Collar Crimes), Angourie Rice (Spider man) and Margaret Qualley (Maid, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) in the list.
Charade (1963)
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.
starring Audrey Hepburn (luxury doll) and cary grant (international intrigue), Charade is another investigative drama that might captivate you if you enjoyed Glass Onion.
With direction of Stanley Donen (Singing in the Rain), the film tells the story of Regina Lambert, a woman who is about to divorce her husband when she discovers that he was murdered during a train trip after withdrawing all the couple’s money. So, to recover the missing amount, she receives help from a man who may or may not have a mysterious interest in her.
The Crooked House (2017)
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.
The Crooked House it’s a movie Gilles Paquet-Brenner (dark places) which is inspired by the work of the same name by the writer Agatha Christie. In the plot, we follow the investigation of the private detective Charles Hayward (Max Irons), who tries to understand what resulted in the death of the patriarch of a family with dark secrets.
the cast of The Crooked House has names like Glenn Close (The Wife, 101 Dalmatians: The Movie), Gillian Anderson (Sex Education, The X-Files) and Christina Hendricks (Good Girls, Mad Men).