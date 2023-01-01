15 amazing movies that will premiere in 2023

If you like to plan ahead, keep an eye out for this list that metropolises prepared. In the midst of a world of cinema releases, we have selected 15 films that will be released throughout 2023.

Check out 15 movies that will be released in 2013

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 16)

The new film of the hero will inaugurate phase 5 of the MCU – see here an interview with director Peyton Heed – and will bring the villain Kang (Jonathan Majors). Surrounded by expectations, the film is eagerly awaited by fans and will give a sample of the potential of Marvel’s new moment.

The Fabelmans (February 3)

Steven Spielberg recounts, in this film, his youth, when he began to discover himself (very young) as a filmmaker.

Scream 6 (March 9)

One of the funniest franchises in the horror world will gain another chapter. Get ready to see Ghostface stalk his victims. Jenna Ortega returns to feature after the incredible success of Wandinha.

Shazam! Wrath of the Gods (March 16)

The grown-up-child hero returns for the second chapter of his movie adventure. In the midst of DC’s new phase, the feature, in addition to presenting a story, fights for its own survival.

John Wick 4 (March 23)

Keanu Reeves returns to life – apparently, for the last time – the hired killer facing the whole world. During CCXP22, the actor guaranteed that if the film is successful, nothing prevents a fifth version – even if he assumes he is a little old for so many stunts.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Rebels (March 30)

The famous RPG franchise has already inspired several productions – such as the animation The Cave of the Dragon. Now, it will become a movie, which will bring together names like Hugh Grant, Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in the cast. O metropolises spoke with the creators of the feature: see here.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 4)

The film marks two farewells to the MCU: that of the heroes who (in theory) end their participation and also director James Gunn, who will assume a prominent role in DC.

The Little Mermaid (May 25)

Director Rob Marshall delivers a modern, live-action version of The Little Mermaid, the main character will be played by Halle Bailey. “It was really exciting to see how important it was to cast a representative cast.”

Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate (June 29)

Harrison Ford returns to live the iconic character and adventurer Indiana Jones. Director James Mangold also invited Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen to complete the cast.

Extraction 2 (June on Netflix)

After the success of the long action with Chris Hemsworth, Netflix brings a sequel to the film.

Barbie (July 20)

Much anticipated, Greta Gerwig’s film will bring the famous doll to a live action movie. The cast will have Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Oppenheimer (July 21)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, as he works with a team of scientists during the Manhattan Project, leading to the development of the atomic bomb.

Blue Beetle (August 18)

The film about the Latin superhero, which will be lived by Xolo Maridueña, marks the debut of actress Bruna Marquezine at DC Studios. The actress will live the romantic couple of the protagonist.

Dune: Part 2 (November 3)

Denis Villeneuve’s epic will win the second part, which will bring Paul Artreides (Timothée Chalamet) in a new phase. Now, with the Fremen, he leaves for a new life in the desert.

Song of Birds and Serpents (November 17)

The prequel to the Hunger Games trilogy visits President Snow’s past, before he became the capital’s feared dictator.