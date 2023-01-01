18 heads of state attend Lula’s inauguration in Brasilia

Posted on 1/1/2023 4:46 PM / Updated on 1/1/2023 4:46 PM



(credit: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

Alberto Fernandes, president of Argentina, and 17 other heads of state are in Brasília to attend the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, this Sunday, January 1st.

In the National Congress, in all, 54 heads of state and representatives followed the first speech of Lula’s third term, with the vice president of China, Wang Qishan, arriving after the president himself.





In addition to Qishan, Panama, El Salvador and Cuba sent their vice presidents to honor the occasion. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Morocco, Mali, Peru, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Lesotho sent heads of government; while Russia, Algeria, Dominican Republic, Mozambique, Jamaica, Guinea-Bissau and Serbia had heads of power chosen to represent them.

Other countries selected foreign relations ministers to attend the festivities, as was the case with Turkey, Palestine, Guatemala, Gabon, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Cameroon, Saudi Arabia and São Tomé and Príncipe. Lula’s party will also feature special envoys from the European Union, United Kingdom, United States, Qatar, Kenya, France, United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Cambodia.

Check out the complete list of heads of state present at the presidential inauguration:

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal

Alberto Fernandez, President of Argentina

José Roman Horta, President of East Timor

Jose Maria Neves, President of Cape Verde

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

Felipe VI, King of Spain

General Umaro Sissoco, President of Guinea-Bissau

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia

Luis Lacalle Pou, President of Uruguay

Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador

João Lourenço, President of Angola

Luis Arce, President of Bolivia

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile

Mario Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay

Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana

Chandrikapersand Santokhi, President of Suriname

Xiomara Castro, President of Honduras

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, First Lady of Mexico

Correio Braziliense coverage

Do you want to stay on top of the main news from Brazil and the world? follow him Brazilian mail on the social networks. we are in twitter, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow!

newsletter

Subscribe to the newsletter Brazilian mail. And stay well-informed about the main news of the day, early in the morning. Click here.