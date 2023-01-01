20 celebrities who were mothers after 40

There are several celebrities living or reliving motherhood beyond the age of 40. Here, we have the case of Claudia Vieira or of Fernanda Serrano. While across borders, we can enumerate Halle Berry, Mariah Carey or Madonna.

The actress welcomed her second daughter, Caetana, aged 41. In addition to the girl, Cláudia Vieira is also the mother of Maria12 years old.

The actress gave birth to her youngest daughter, Honey, aged 43. Paula Lobo Antunes and Jorge Corrula are still parents of Beatrizten years old.

The actress welcomed her second daughter, Daisy, aged 40. Patricia Candoso and her partner, Marco Santosare still parents of Maria Clarafour years old.

The youngest daughter of Fernanda Serrano, the little Caetanawas born when the actress was 41 years old.

The presenter welcomed her second child, Pedro, aged 40. The communicator is also Thomasten years old.

The actress gave birth to a little girl sunday rose at age 41. The girl, currently 14 years old, is the result of the artist’s marriage to Keith Urban.

The singer gave birth to twins Eddy and Nelson at age 42. The artist’s children turn 22 in January.

The singer gave birth to twins Marina and Helenain 2018. He was 45 years old.

The singer was 41 when she gave birth to twins. Monroe and Moroccan. The boys are the fruit of the relationship ended with Nick Cannon.

The actress was 41 years old when her first daughter was born, Nahla Ariela Aubry. Five years later, she gave birth to her second child, little maceo.

The actress gave birth Shit in 2004, when he was 40 years old.

The Mexican actress was 41 years old when she welcomed Valentina. Currently, the girl is 15 years old.

Monica Belluci gave birth must, about to turn 40 years old. Six years later, she became the mother of Leonie.

The actress welcomed her second daughter, Liv, at age 41.

PR gave birth to the fourth child at the age of 42.

Madonna gave birth to her second child at age 41

The singer became a mother for the second time at the age of 41.

The former model welcomed Giulia at age 43. The girl is the result of Carla Bruni’s marriage to Nicolas Sarkoziformer French president.

The American actress was 42 years old when she gave birth to her third daughter.

The actress welcomed her first child at the age of 47. The artist used a surrogacy.

The model experienced motherhood for the first time at the age of 50.