4 myths about cell phone cameras that many still believe today!

Technology has been unanimous in the development of many things. Technological innovation has modified several objects we know, including the camera. Today, cell phone cameras take pictures and videos of very high quality. In this regard, see below some cell phone camera myths.

Know 4 myths related to your cell phone camera

The more lenses, the better the photos.

The smartphone industry has been adjusting, and camera lenses have changed. In this sense, before, the devices had only one camera, but today they have two, three and even four lenses in each cell phone. The ultrawide model, for example, can even capture wider images, however, this does not interfere with their quality.

The smaller the aperture, the better the picture.

Most people value brightness and luminosity in photos, preferring cameras with smaller apertures to let in more light. Others, however, like contrast more and, in this case, the aperture has little influence.

So the default is that the aperture determines the amount of light. So this function will only make an impact depending on your taste in photography, not necessarily making the photos better or worse.

All cameras are used at the same time

As said, current cell phones have multiple cameras. However, they do not work simultaneously, and each one develops a function that depends on the type of photo. Therefore, do not buy a cell phone based on the number of cameras it has, as this is a misconception.

More megapixels improve photos

A pixel represents a unit of information area in each photo. Therefore, in a camera, more megapixels result in more image or video detail, and this increases the space that each medium occupies. However, in practice, this number represents nothing more than that.

In reality, the camera resolution is what matters most. However, it does not define the quality of photos alone, as other factors such as image quality, sensor size, pixel size, diaphragm opening and image processing, together, also contribute to this increase.

