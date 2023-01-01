47 cell phones will say goodbye to WhatsApp in 2023

Bad news falls on the lap of users attached to the past, as WhatsApp will stop working on 47 mobile devices that will be incompatible with system updates, both Android and iOS systems. Templates will no longer be supported by the messaging app very soon. See what they are.

The incompatibility is a consequence of the advancement of technology, as the more WhatsApp invests in more modern and complete systems, the devices that are too old are left behind and are no longer able to keep up with so many features and functionalities. Their owners end up being forced to exchange phones.

WhatsApp stops working on these devices

In 2022, many cell phones were unable to run the messaging app. This should happen again soon. Yes, already next year! In October, WhatsApp reported that the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and 6S Plus would no longer be supported by the app, which was true.

Another 40 devices were also included in the list. They are from different brands, such as: Sony, Lenovo, Samsung and many others that are no longer compatible with the messenger due to the aforementioned issues.

The last update made by WhatsApp indicates that another 50 phones will no longer respond to app support. The reason is, once again, the lack of beneficial and technological changes in the system, considered that they are too outdated to guarantee a good user experience.

The decision to stop working on these devices is a measure adopted by WhatsApp as a way to also ensure that users are able to communicate and have the best possible experience with the application.

See below the list of models that WhatsApp will stop answering soon:

iPhone 5;

iPhone 5c.

Archos 53 Platinum.

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE Grand X Quad V987;

ZTE Memo V956.

HTC Desire 500.

Huawei Ascend D;

Huawei Ascend D1;

Huawei Ascend D2;

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Huawei Ascend P1;

Huawei Ascend D quad XL.

Lenovo A820.

LG Enact;

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus 4X HD;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus F3Q;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus F6;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus L5;

LG Optimus L5 Dual;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L7;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

LG Optimus Nitro HD.

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy S2;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2.

Sony Xperia Arc S;

Sony Xperia miro;

Sony Xperia Neo L.

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight ZT.