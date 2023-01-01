5 inspiring movies to get you started in 2023 motivated

“About Fate”, “Matilda: The Musical” and “Soul” are on the list of inspirational films. (Photo: Disclosure/Prime Video/Netflix/Disney+)

The year 2022 has had its ups and downs and is officially coming to an end. If you’re in need of a dose of optimism, the yahoo put together a list of five inspiring films that teach precious lessons to start 2023 optimistically. Prepare the popcorn, separate the tissue and come check it out:

“Matilda: The Musical” available on Netflix

Ranked #2 on Netflix’s most watched movies list, the film adaptation of the Broadway musical presents a new take on the Roald Dahl story.

The plot revolves around little Matilda (Alisha Weir), an extraordinary girl with a brilliant mind, a vivid imagination and special powers. Without receiving the affection and proper care from her parents, she starts attending a strict school and commits to ending the principal’s oppression.

“About Fate”, available on Prime Video

The romantic comedy is directed by Russian Maryus Vaysberg and is a remake of the film “The Irony of Fate” (1975). The cast includes popular names from film and TV, such as Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story”), Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), Britt Robertson (“A Space Between Us”) and Thomas Mann (“Elite Connection”) .

The story revolves around Margot Hayes (Roberts) and Griffin Reed (Mann), who believe in love but have never known the true meaning of it. After both their engagement proposals fail, they end up together on New Year’s Eve through a series of fateful events. Without many options, they spend the holiday together and embark on a magical adventure.

“Extraordinary”, available on Prime Video

Adaptation of the novel written by RJ Palacio, the film accompanies Auggie Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), a 10-year-old boy who was born with a facial deformity and had to undergo 27 plastic surgeries. He finally starts attending a regular school for the first time and faces new challenges in adapting to his new routine.

Keep reading

The feature is directed by Stephen Chbosky (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) and also features Julia Roberts (“Pretty Woman”), Owen Wilson (“Loki”) and Sônia Braga (“Aquarius”) in the cast.

“Soul”, available on Disney+

Like all good Pixar animation, “Soul” promises to make you cry. The Oscar-winning plot follows Joe (Jamie Foxx), a high school music teacher completely passionate about jazz. He dreamed of being a musician recognized for his art, but his current reality is not what he expected. After dying precisely on the day he was going to fulfill his big dream, he takes on the mission of helping another soul find his passion and ends up discovering the true meaning of life.

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” available on Netflix

Inspired by a true story, the film focuses on a young man from Malawi, who is always striving to acquire ever more diversified knowledge. Tired of witnessing all of his fellow villagers struggling, he begins to develop an innovative wind turbine.

The feature is commanded by Chiwetel Ejiofor (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) and became popular in streaming for showing that the power of education, willpower and persistence was able to make a young man save his village from hunger.