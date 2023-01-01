5 movies to see with the family in the new year!

Christmas has come and gone, and now, it’s time for another new year to arrive. That said, New Year’s movies are just as traditional and numerous as Christmas movies, so why not watch a few to get in the holiday spirit right around the corner?

With that in mind, we’ve separated five movies with New Year’s Eve as a backdrop that you can watch with your family while 2023 doesn’t come. Happy new year guys!

New Year’s Eve

How about starting with an obvious one, but no less cool for that reason? With a stellar cast made up of names like Robert De Niro, Zac Efron and Sarah Jessica Parkerwe see the dilemmas, problems and hopes of several characters, whose destinies, one way or another, will intertwine on the last night of the year in a New York inspired by the spirit of renewal of the date.

The Ghostbusters 2

As the turn of the year approaches, an ancient evil rises from the depths of hell to spread darkness across the world: Vigo, the Carpathian, a tyrant and genocidal sorcerer from the Middle Ages, who tries to come back to life. only the fearless Ghostbuster they can stop him, coming back into action after the very city they saved has turned against them. It’s not better than the first one, but it’s pretty cool nonetheless.

Changing the Balls

Yet another New Year’s story set in New York. Why always New York? Anyway… a couple of rich old men decide to do a social experiment with two totally opposite men: the successful Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) and the tramp Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy), manipulating them into living each other’s lives just to see what happens. A true classic from the 80’s.

High School Musical

On New Year’s Eve, troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) meet at an inn party, sing karaoke together, and the gears of fate begin to move not only to unite the two forever, but to turn this film into one of the biggest hits of the 2000s and in a franchise that lasts until today. Who never sang “Start of Something New” in karaoke, let the first stone be thrown.

They want to break up with me

nick (Ice Cube) meets the woman of his dreams, Suzanne (Nia Long), and to impress her, decides to take her kids on a road trip right on New Year’s Day. She only has one problem: he hates children. And they hate him even more. What follows is a lot of confusion and hilarious situations.