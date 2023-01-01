Famous for starring in the series Emily in Paris, Lili Colins has an indisputable talent that runs in her blood! The actress is a real success and her roles take the most varied directions, being able to make you laugh or cry frantically without thinking twice.

Check out seven fun facts about this multitalented artist:

7 Things About Lily Collins From Emily in Paris

1| She is British

The actress is the daughter of musician Phil Collins. Lily was born on March 18, 1989 in Guildford, Surrey, a region in the south east of England. She moved to Los Angeles with her mother after her parents’ divorce. The actress was bullied because of her British accent and for this reason she made a point of losing it quickly.

2| Success with Emily in Paris

The actress gained fame with the series on Netflix, despite being known for many films, such as “It Just Happens”.

3| is married

Lily Collins is married to film director Charlie McDowell. The ceremony took place in 2021, but the two were already in a firm and lasting relationship that began in mid-2019. Charlie is six years older than Lily and is the son of actor Malcolm McDowell and Oscar-winning actress Mary Steenburgen.

4| She holds a degree in journalism

The actress graduated from Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, and soon after enrolled at the University of Southern California, where she majored in Journalism.

5| multifaceted

She started her artistic career acting as a model (which she still does, but less frequently). Lily also writes for famous magazines such as ‘Seventeen’ and ‘Teen Vogue’, and is the author of a published book entitled ‘Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me’.

6| Used to be a Disney princess

In 2012, Lily brought Snow White to life in the movie “Mirror, Mirror”, a live-action adaptation of the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

7| It’s Potterhead

The actress has already mentioned Harry Potter in a few interviews. In one of them, she stated that she even auditioned to participate in the witcher films, but that she did not even get a part. Already in a Q&A with fans, she was asked which movie character she would like to date. Lily answered in the can: Harry!

