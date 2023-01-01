9 best series of 2022 that (almost) nobody saw: Attractions from Netflix, HBO and other streams passed “discreetly” – News Series – as seen on the Web

Amid House of the Dragon, Stranger Things and other hits, you probably have NOT seen these series.

In 2022, several series captured the hearts of the public, with great passages in awards and astronomical audience numbers in streamings. Thus, some other (high quality!) productions ended up having a slightly more discreet passage by the public – but they also deserve a chance. Therefore, we have listed 10 series released this year that few people have seen, but which are great. Check out!

Inspired by a real crime, Black Bird has its two protagonists, Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, nominated for the Golden Globe 2023 and follows the story of drug dealer Jimmy Keene who, after being sentenced to ten years in prison, gets a chance to to redeem. To do this, he needs to extract a confession from Larry Hall, suspected of a series of murders, in addition to getting the man to reveal where he hid the victims’ bodies.

The Netflix miniseries from the same creator of Sherlock, Steven Moffat, presents a story in four parts that, at first, seem to have no connection, but end up intersecting. For this, we follow a group of characters living through complicated dilemmas – one of them, for example, is a prisoner on death row in search of redemption.

Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!) plays a young entrepreneur who claims to have created a revolutionary way of analyzing blood tests, using just a small drop taken from her finger. Quickly, she catches the attention of investors and becomes one of the richest and most influential people of the moment – until a major fraud ends up being discovered.

Set in the Star Wars universe, the series follows thief Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), one of the characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, years before the events of the film. With elements of suspense and espionage, the plot takes us to the beginning of the rebellion against the Empire.

Mixing reality and fiction (as far as anyone knows), comedian Nathan Fielder helps people rehearse delicate situations before taking action in real life. To do so, he recreates scenarios and hires actors who play the real people in his “clients’” lives – an experiment that ends up blending a lot with his own reality.

In this thriller, we follow an archivist who accepts a job restoring old damaged videotapes, but these archives seem to hide a much deeper and more sinister story than he imagined. This is how a plot begins to emerge that mixes the investigation of a crime with supernatural events.

With comedy and adventure, Our Flag is Death follows a group of amateur pirates led by the aristocrat Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who loses much of his family’s inherited fortune. With no sailing experience, he puts together a difficult crew – and it’s made worse when the captain comes face to face with one of the greatest pirates of all time: Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

Starring Kate Moss and Wagner Moura, Iluminadas follows Kirby, a young woman attacked by a serial killer who ends up surviving and decides to hunt him down. As she discovers more about the criminal, Kirby realizes that there is a much bigger conspiracy than she could have imagined, but she also needs to deal with painful memories that arise in her mind and make her live several different lives at once.

One of the best series of 2022, The Bear mixes drama and comedy to tell the story of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a renowned chef who inherits a restaurant full of problems and needs to save the place. Accompanied by the employees of the place, Carmy also needs to deal with delicate family relationships, at the same time that she needs to rebuild.