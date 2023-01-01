9 movies and series to watch on Prime Video in January

Prime Video has several interesting movies, series, and seasons in January. I’ve selected 10 picks here, which includes the latest season of This is Us!

The Originals – all seasons – Day 1

It is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, set in New Orleans. The series centers on the Mikaelson brothers, who are known as the original vampires of the world. They are Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gilles), and Rebekah (Claire Holt). Centuries ago, they promised to stay together forever and protect each other. Now, broken family ties, tragedy and famine fall like a curse on those who have not kept their vows.

Vengeance and Redemption – day 3

Gabriel Tancredi, a former marine turned mafia enforcer, must face his conscience and his code of honor. That’s because he’s forced to help clean up a botched murder of his protégé. Another one of those films that Bruce Willis made just before he retired. In addition to him, Olga Kurylenko and John Malkovich are also in the cast.

Orphan 2 – The Origin – day 4

In Orphan 2: Inception, Leena Klammer/Esther Albright (Isabelle Fuhrman) is back. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric clinic, Esther travels to the United States posing as the missing daughter of a wealthy family looking for a girl for four years. After being welcomed by the new family, luxury and a psychologist, “Esther” begins to show her real intentions. Esther begins to be watched by a detective. And this one will do everything to show the family that the girl doesn’t claim to be who she really is. However, an unexpected turn of events takes place.

Mystery at Sea – season 1 – day 6

Scottish series about a group of workers on an oil platform, who are preparing to return to dry land. Only a mysterious fog surrounds them, and supernatural forces take over the place. Iain Glen, from game of Thronesstar.

The Struggle of a Lifetime – 6th

The story of Harry Haft (Ben Foster), a boxer who fought against other prisoners in concentration camps to survive after World War II. Haunted by memories and guilt, he tries to use high profile fights against boxing legends like Rocky Marciano as a way to find his first love again.

This is Us – season 6 – day 7

Final season of the hugely successful series that tells the story of a family through various periods of their lives. This is Us has won numerous awards over its six seasons. Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia play the lead roles.

hunters – season 2 – day 13

Second and final season of the series. It will show Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and the team hunting for Adolf Hitler, who go beyond limits in an attempt to prevent the emergence of the Fourth Reich. Jennifer Jason Leigh joins the cast as a great Nazi hunter.

Adjusting a Love – day 20

It’s love at first sight when Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) meet. That is until we discover that their magical encounter wasn’t destiny. Sheila has a time machine and the two fall in love again. But when the perfect night is never enough, Sheila journeys into Gary’s past to transform him into the perfect man.

relentless hunting – day 20

Gerard Butler is Will Spann. He is taking his wife Lisa to her parents’ house. The two are facing problems in their marriage and decide to take a break. Only when he stops at a gas station to fill up, Lisa mysteriously disappears. Desperate, Will resorts to the police, who not only do not help him, but are suspicious of him. Determined to find Lisa at any cost, Will dives into the city’s underworld.