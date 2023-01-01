“A Quiet Place: Part II,” “Indiscreet Eye” and “Sky Rojo” arrive in January on Netflix; check out the list of premieres!

THE Netflix revealed the list of productions that will be added to the catalog in January and streaming will already start 2023 with many titles loved by the public. “A Quiet Place: Part II”starring Emily Bluntis one of the highlights of the list, which also features the third season of “Sky Red” and the second of “Ginny and Georgia”.

Another great highlight is the national series “Indiscreet Eye”, which features Débora Nascimento and Emanuelle Araújo in the cast. The list of films will also have the premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level”in addition to the original productions “Noise”, “The Pale Blue Eye” and “These People”.

Check out the list of January premieres on Netflix below:

Series

Prying Eye (1/1/2023): The hacker Miranda loves to spy on the prostitute Cléo, her neighbor. But when their paths cross, a murder changes Miranda’s destiny forever.

Every Day, Same Night (coming soon): Every Day at the Same Night is a fictional limited series inspired by the true story of the fire at the Kiss nightclub in 2013, in Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul, where 242 young people lost their lives. Based on a book by journalist Daniela Arbex, the work portrays the struggle for justice waged by the parents of victims and survivors, which continues to this day.

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 2 (1/12/2023): New and old enemies await Freydis, Leif and Harald, who travel the world in search of power and new conquests.

The Lying Life of Adults (4/1/2023): In Naples in the 1990s, a teenager resumes contact with her aunt, hated by her parents, in order to better understand her own roots.

That ’90s Show (1/19/2023): Wisconsin, 1995. Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman is going on vacation with her grandparents. After meeting the new generation in the area, she discovers that the motto “sex, drugs and rock’n’roll” doesn’t die, it just changes clothes.

Lockwood & Co. (1/27/2023): In this ghost hunter agency, a girl with psychic powers and two talented young men are always ready to face evil spirits.

The Battle of the 100 (Coming Soon): In this fierce fitness competition, 100 physically fit participants fight for the title of best body.

Sky Rojo: Season 3 (1/13/2023): Coral, Gina and Wendy find love and enjoy their new life in Almeria. But Romeo has a thirst for revenge and decides to end the trio’s peace.

Ginny and Georgia: Season 2 (5/1/2023): In Wellsbury, Georgia and Ginny face new challenges and relationships, until secrets from the past come to light.

Copenhagen Cowboy (5/1/2023): Tired of serving as a lucky charm, a woman with mysterious supernatural powers decides to seek revenge.

Fauda: Season 4 (1/20/2023): This action-packed series is back for a new season.

The Ultimatum, France: Either Home or Leave – Season 1, Part 2 (12/30/2022 – 6/1/2023): The love of six couples is put to the test with an ultimatum: either marry or leave. But before they decide, they will switch partners for three weeks. Will it have a happy ending?

The Tram (2/1/2023): A tragedy opens up the private life of a politician’s wife and forces her to face family secrets and a troubled past.

Warriors (1/19/2023): France, 1914. As German troops advance and men head to the front, four women must deal with the tragic consequences of war at home.

Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (1/12/2023): Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to fulfill their dream of becoming maikos. Only, even living together, they will end up following different paths.

Sexify: Season 2 (11/1/2023): With the startup’s future at risk, three young entrepreneurs try to balance their personal lives, bitter rivalries and investments.

Icing Squad: Season 2 (1/20/2023): This reality baking competition is back for a second season.

Empire of Ostentation: New York (1/20/2023): A new group of influential Asians squander their wealth and style while dealing with drama and life in New York.

President by Accident (1/20/2023): A social worker from the Paris suburbs is parachuted into the French presidential race. But is the country ready to have its first black president?

Films

Noise (1/11/2023): In search of her missing daughter, a mother finds a support network and meets other women who have had their lives destroyed by violence.

The Pale Blue Eye (6/1/2023): A retired detective recruits a cadet named Edgar Allan Poe to help him solve a murder at a famous US military academy.

The Kings of the World (3/1/2023 – 1/4/2023): Five friends who live on the streets of Medellín set out on a dangerous journey through the fields of Colombia to recover land inherited by one of them.

narvik (1/20/2023): While a young Norwegian soldier fights in the trenches, his wife suffers from the invasion of German forces in the city.

These People (1/27/2023): In this comedy from Kenya Barris with Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lauren London, a couple faces a new relationship in the face of cultural, social and generational differences.

How I Became a Gangster (4/1/2023): This film portrays the journey of an ambitious bandit in search of power in the dangerous underworld of Warsaw.

Gonker Wanted (1/13/2023): When a family’s beloved dog is lost in the woods, his owners set out on an arduous journey to save him.

A Quiet Place: Part II (1/13/2023): Forced to flee their home, the Abbotts face a world filled with terrifying creatures drawn to sound, as well as other unpredictable threats.

Jumanji: The Next Level (1/1/2023): After Spencer disappears, Martha, Bethany and Fridge have to go back to Jumanji to find him. But this mission will not be easy.

Ad Astra: Hit the Stars (1/1/2023): An astronaut’s journey to Mars turns into an arduous mission into space in search of answers and his missing father.

Documentaries and Specials

Pamela Anderson – A Love Story (1/31/2023): Showing videos and personal diaries, Pamela Anderson talks about her rise to fame, turbulent romances and the sex tape scandal.

Danger on the Plate (1/18/2023): Through interviews with experts and the victims’ families, this documentary looks at deaths caused by problems in the US food supply system.

Bernie Madoff: The Wall Street Hustler (4/1/2023): This documentary series chronicles the rise and fall of investor Bernie Madoff, responsible for one of the largest financial pyramid schemes in Wall Street history.

Mumbai Mafia: Police Against Organized Crime (6/1/2023): In the 1990s, a crime boss and his mafia have full control of Mumbai. Until the rise of a squad of cops who shoot to kill.

Children and Family

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Series: Part 1 (6/1/2023): To achieve their goals, Ash and Goh experience surprising adventures on their journey through the wild world of Pokémon.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Season 2 (1/12/2023): Generous Po and his elite squad roam the world to stop the legendary Tianshang Weapons from falling into the hands of their enemies.

Daniel the Magic Hunter: Season 2 (26/1/2023): Along with a tracking legend, Daniel tries to reverse a demonic curse and rekindle an age of magic mysteriously linked to his family.

Princess Power (1/30/2023): The adventurous princesses of four Fruit-kingdoms take action to help the Fruit-citizens and improve their communities.

anime

Junji Ito: Macabre Stories from Japan (1/19/2023): This chilling selection brings together some of the most gruesome stories by Junji Ito, master of horror manga.

Gokushufudou: Tatsu Immortal – Season 2 (1/1/2023): The crowd-favorite former yakuza is back! King of bargains and budget meals, he shows that he takes the work of a housekeeper very seriously.

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 – Episodes 1-10 (1/26/2023): Even in decline, humanity’s struggle for survival continues. This round, a vicious human appears to fight the next deity.

Inuyasha: Season 4 (1/1/2023): In the search for the fragments of the sacred jewel, Kagome and Inuyasha must face increasingly powerful enemies.

Games

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home (Coming Soon): Become a hero, solve puzzles and heal the wounded in this second game in the acclaimed World War I action franchise.