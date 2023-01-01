Actor was ignored by colleagues in Pirates of the Caribbean

Bill Nighy is known for playing Davy Jones in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean and described in an interview with Vanity Fair, the challenges of creating the character’s look.

First, the actor revealed the surprise he had when he learned that he would not wear a costume, but a motion capture suit.

“When I got there, I didn’t realize I wouldn’t have a costume, so I called the costume department and asked, ‘Will my costume arrive soon?’ And they said, ‘Did nobody tell you?’ So I found out I had to wear computer pajamas with white polka dots all over, and a skull cap with a little dot on top and 250 dots painted on my face. And tennis, I mean tennis, which is overkill for me anyway.”

He first appeared as the villain in the 2006 film The chest of death. The character is inspired by a folk story that shows a man who gradually becomes a sea animal.

Solitary experience in Pirates of the Caribbean

Next, Nighy said that shooting his scenes was a lonely moment, and since he wasn’t together with other actors, he often had lunch alone.

“And then they introduced me to Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom. If you’ve ever felt alone before, now it’s real. […] And people didn’t have lunch with me, it was very sad. Team members would say, ‘Hey, hey!, hey, hey!’ They just walked away, it must be sad to see this man in late middle age dressed like someone who didn’t get in [na banda] or something like this”.

But despite all the problems, Nighy didn’t give up and went to the end of the recordings. “One of the things I’m most proud of is that I didn’t go back home,” he finished.

About Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest has direction of Gore Verbinski. The film grossed US$1.066 billion at the worldwide box office from a budget of US$225 million.

The film’s cast included Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom, Stellan Skarsgård, Naomie Harris, Jack Davenport, Tom Hollander, Mackenzie Crook and Martin Klebba.

Davy Jones shows up to collect a debt from Jack Sparrow. Now Sparrow must fight against time to find Jones’ Chest and break free from a curse.

