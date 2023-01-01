After Glass Onion, 5 Daniel Craig Movies You Must Watch

After playing the classic James Bond for 16 years and five films, Daniel Craig renewed his career by starring in Between Knives and Secrets and its sequence, Glass Onion. The Rian Johnson-directed mystery film has Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc, the “best detective in the world”.

Critical and audience success Glass Onion it shows a group of friends gathered on an island, owned by Miles Bron, a billionaire of the group. However, the presence of Blanc and an old friend of this group promises to change the dynamics of the weekend planned by Bron.

In addition to the franchise Between Knives and Secretswe will list here five unmissable films from Daniel Craig’s career.

Not Everything Is What It Seems

One of the first films that put Craig in the lead of action scenes, Not Everything Is What It Seemsalso known by its original title layer cake, marked Matthew Vaughn’s directorial debut. In the plot, Craig plays a criminal whose name remains a secret throughout the film. His role is to distribute cocaine, but he intends to leave that life behind. However, his superiors are not very fond of this idea.

007 – Casino Royale

In 2006, Craig took on what would be the biggest role of his career and it’s arguably his debut with the right foot in the role of James Bond. After the last adaptations with Pierce Brosnan failed with the critics, Daniel Craig had the difficult task of “resurrecting” the franchise. The actor starred alongside Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen, who respectively gave memorable roles as bond girl and plot villain. If you’ve never seen a 007 movie or are simply looking for a good movie, you can’t go wrong with 007 – Casino Royale.

Munich

One of Steven Spielberg’s most complex plots, Munich depicts the massacre that took place during the 1972 Olympics in the German city. A Palestinian group called Black September, killed eleven members of the Israeli Olympic team. Thus, Mossad agent Avner Kaufman is chosen to lead a mission to assassinate eleven Palestinians allegedly involved in the massacre. The film presents a dynamic pace, but does not leave aside the weight of the subject being treated. Daniel Craig plays Steve, a South African Jewish driver recruited to participate in the mission.

Millenium – The Men Who Didn’t Love Women

In this psychological thriller, Craig shares the lead role with Rooney Mara in the adaptation of the Swedish book series. The British actor plays Mikael Blomkvist, a journalist who investigates the disappearance of a rich girl that happened forty years ago with the help of Lisbeth Salander, a hacker. Both the lead performances and David Fincher’s direction were praised, resulting in five 2012 Academy Award nominations for The Men Who Didn’t Love Women.

Logan Lucky

Unlike the other films on the list, Craig has a slightly smaller role here. the protagonism of Logan Lucky stays with Channing Tatum, accompanied by Adam Driver, his brother in the plot. Craig plays Joe Bang, an expert in explosions and safecracking who is recruited by the brothers. The story is simple: the Logan family, with the help of their friends, try to rob a race track while one of NASCAR’s biggest events takes place at the same time, all while avoiding the strong security of the place. One of the funniest movies of 2017, Logan Lucky worth seeing, even if just to hear Country Roads, Take Me Homeby John Denver.