Afternoon Session Film 12/29/2022

At “Afternoon session” this Thursday, the 29/12th, you can watch the movie “Jumper” (2008), which is directed by Doug Liman.
Long Synopsis:
David Rice is a high school student in Ann Arbor, abandoned by his mother at age five, living with his callous, alcoholic father, in love with Millie, a classmate, and pursued by a classmate. On a winter day, about to drown, he discovers that he can instantly transport himself to any place on Earth. He runs away from home, goes to New York, robs a bank vault and catches the attention of a shadowy group of government hunters. Eight years later, hunters, led by the assassin Roland, find David. He goes home, looks for Millie, invites her to travel with him, and only later realizes that Roland and his team are seriously deadly. Everyone close to David is in danger.
Original Title: Jumper
Cast: Hayden Christensen; Jamie Bell; Samuel L. Jackson; Rachel Bilson; Michael Rooker; diane lane
Nationality: American
Genre: Science Fiction/Action
Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years old
Box office: 225.1 million dollars
Check out the trailer:
Film from today’s Afternoon Session, 12/29/2022
- Jumper
- When and what time does it start? today, Thursday, from 3:30 pm (Brasília time)
- Where to watch? open channel of TV Globo throughout Brazil and on the Internet with excellent quality.
