Agreed with Cruzeiro, Anderson says goodbye to Athletico-PR

With a pre-contract already signed with Cruzeiro, goalkeeper Anderson said goodbye to Athletico Paranaense this Saturday (12/31), on his last day linked to the rubro-negro club. The 24-year-old player is expected in Belo Horizonte at the beginning of this week to undergo tests and sign with Raposa permanently.

Anderson posted a thank you message on social media for more than three years defending Hurricane. In all, there were 27 games with the shirt of the Paraná team.

“(Sic) Another year coming to an end and along with it a cycle that lasted just over three years. I thank Athletico Paranaense for giving me things I never imagined in my life, experiencing magic games in victory and also painful ones in defeat, meet great people within the club who have always worked for the right thing”, he began.

“And what about this city?! Giving me friends that I will always take with me. Thank you, my God, for allowing me to live all this up to here. 2023, we are coming”, he concluded.

As of 2022, Anderson has only appeared in 14 games. He was Bento’s backup in most Athletico-PR games.

The young goalkeeper was born in Ribeiro Pires, in the interior of So Paulo. At base, he started with Palmeiras, then accumulated spells at CSA, Santa Cruz and Nutico, in addition to Furaco.