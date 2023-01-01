Amazfit GTS 4 with 35% off for a limited time

For those looking for a good smart watch, AliExpress is offering the Amazfit GTS 4 with a 35% discount – savings of more than BRL 600 (offer link).

Promotional discount is for a limited time or while supplies last.

The smartwatch has a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen with a case size of 9.9 millimeters and weighing 27 grams. It has more than 150 dials, including the “always on” function.

According to Amazfit, the watch supports more than 150 sports modes, in addition to sensors to monitor health, such as heart rate, blood oxygenation, stress level and sleep quality.

The wearable device also has a battery life of up to 8 days away from the socket, in addition to being compatible with the smart assistant Alexa.

During the AliExpress offer, the GTS 4 is going for BRL 1,184.12, which can be paid in up to 4 interest-free installments. This amount may vary, depending on the dollar exchange rate.

To buy, click here!

As it is an imported product, the watch may be taxed at the Federal Revenue Service.

See also this week’s other deals: