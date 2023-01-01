Android 13 QPR1: Updated LineageOS 20 with new camera app and more Material You integration

LineageOS announced on Saturday (31) LineageOS 20 based on Android 13 QPR1, the latest feature update to Google’s operating system. Less than a month after availability for Pixel phones, the developer group has brought all the improvements and new features to users of the independent platform. As announced by the group, the quarterly updates will not cause LineageOS 20 to have changes in its version number, therefore, we will not have a “LineageOS 20.1”. Anyway, the popular operating system for “resurrecting” older cell phones promises to become even more complete with the new version.

Thanks to the developers’ continued work to adapt the operating system to the major user interface changes of Android 12, the upgrade to Android 13 was “much more efficient” and streamlined, allowing experts to focus on the feature improvements offered by Google.

As Android has moved to the quarterly maintenance release model, this version will be “LineageOS 20”, not 20.0 or 20.1, but don’t worry, we’re based on the latest and greatest version of Android 13, QPR1.

LineageOS 20 based on Android 13 QPR1 brings a new camera app based on Google’s CameraX library. According to the software release notes, this addition should ensure an experience much closer to the “raw” version of the platform. This application is called “Aperture”, referring to “lens aperture”. In addition, there are several design improvements in the operating system that ensure a more consistent look with Material You, the visual language used by Android 12 and 13. The voice recording application received the treatment and gained new features, such as support for stereo audio and recordings in .WAV format.

Another major change is the addition of April-December 2022 security patches for LineageOS 17.1 through LineageOS 20, allowing even older phones to stay up-to-date with the latest settings to protect against attacks. Detailed news can be found on the official website of the organization.

(updated Jan 01, 2023 at 5:40 pm)

