Anthony Hopkins turns 85: 5 great films from his career | TV and Streaming

On the last day of the year, December 31, 2022, Anthony Hopkins turns 85 years old. Active since the 1950s, the award-winning actor has more than 140 works on his resume. Some of his most famous films are Hannibal , Hitchcock , friendship and The Silence of the Lambs . The latter is her biggest highlight, for the role that earned Hopkins a Oscar for Best Actor in 1992, when he was 55 years old. Recently, in 2021, the British actor won the statuette for the second time for his role in the drama My father (2020).

Born in Wales, part of the United Kingdom, he was consecrated in 1993 with the title of “Sir” Anthony Hopkins when he was named a Knight of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. What if he wasn’t the notorious actor Richard Burton, perhaps Hopkins would not have entered the artistic career. It was thanks to Burton’s encouragement that he went to study at the Faculty of Music and Drama in Cardiff and later at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

To celebrate Hopkins’ extensive career, we’ve compiled five of some of his best films for you to watch on streaming channels. Check out:

1 of 5 The Silence of the Lambs — Photo: Disclosure The Silence of the Lambs — Photo: Disclosure

1. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

A young FBI intern, Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), needs to rely on Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a prison serial killer, to unravel another crime. With only 24 minutes of acting in the two hours of film, Anthony Hopkins received the Oscar for Best Actor, while Jodie Foster, for Best Actress, Jonathan Demme for Best Director, Ted Tally, for Best Adapted Screenplay and the production as a whole, of Best movie. Available on Amazon Prime Video – click here to subscribe and enjoy 30 days of free access.

2 of 5 Master’s Play — Photo: Disclosure Master move — Photo: Disclosure

two. Master play (2015)

The film tells the true story of the kidnapping of Freddy Heineken (played by Anthony Hopkins) in 1983, owner of one of the largest breweries in the world and one of the richest men in Europe. The narrative shows the planning, execution and downfall of the tycoon’s kidnappers, who achieved the highest ransom ever paid for a kidnapping. Available on Amazon Prime Video – click here to subscribe and enjoy 30 days of free access.

3 of 5 The Human Stain — Photo: Disclosure The Human Stain — Photo: Disclosure

3. The Human Stain (2003)

A respected Massachusetts professor, Coleman Silk (Anthony Hopkins), resigns after being accused of racism and his life begins to fall apart after even deeper secrets are revealed. Hopkins stars alongside Nicole Kidman, his young lover Faunia Farley, and Gary Sinise, who plays Silk’s writer and colleague Nathan Zuckerman. Available on Amazon Prime Video – click here to subscribe and enjoy 30 days of free access.

4 out of 5 Hannibal — Photo: Disclosure Hannibal — Photo: Disclosure

Released in 2001, the final chapter of the sequel to The Silence of the Lambs brings back Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) and FBI agent Clarice Starling (Julianne Moore). This time, the only surviving victim of Hannibal’s attacks, Mason Verger (Gary Oldman), tries to come up with a plan to capture him. Available on Netflix.

5 out of 5 Red Dragon — Photo: Disclosure Red Dragon — Photo: Disclosure

5. Red Dragon (2002)