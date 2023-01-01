Atlético-MG meets with São Paulo and remains confident in an agreement for Patrick

Atlético-MG and São Paulo met this Friday afternoon (30) in order to talk about the situation of Patrick, a midfielder who can transfer to Cidade do Galo in this football market, as GOAL learned. The negotiations had a positive evaluation, but the negotiation is still far from an outcome.

The miners remain confident that they will reach an agreement for the 30-year-old player – the idea is to pay between R$ 8 million and R$ 10 million for the acquisition of the athlete –, even if the Paulistas have rejected the most recent proposal.

Atlético-MG’s board believes it is possible to reach an agreement for the midfielder over the next week. The holiday period between Christmas and New Year prevented the situation from advancing earlier. Players will return to activities in the coming days.

The main reason for the confidence of the Rooster is the desire of the player. Patrick has already told the São Paulo board that he wants to be traded in this ball market. The midfielder sees the club from Minas Gerais as the ideal destination, especially due to the presence of Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet.

Rogério Ceni had asked President Julio Casares to hold him in Morumbi. Despite the problem he had with the athlete in the locker room last November, the coach believes he will be essential for the team next year.

Patrick has a contract with Tricolor Paulista until December 31, 2023. This season, he made 54 appearances, with nine goals scored and seven assists. In the period, he was on the field for 3,047 minutes.

