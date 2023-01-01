Atlético-MG starts to lose truckload of money

In 2022, Atlético-MG had a season far below expectations. After all, after winning Campeonato Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro in 2021, much was expected from the club in the last year, especially the fans. Incidentally, the disappointment has been having a great effect on the Rooster.

Since, the team is ending the 2022 season with a large drop in the number of active supporters. In this way, in the last 45 days, the supporter program dropped by around 25,000 members. The difference was noticed, because on the 10th and November, the club’s official website indicated approximately 99 thousand fans in the program, but currently only 74.5 thousand members.

In 2021, when he had an incredible season, the number of members at Galo was very high. By the way, the team reached the milestone of 100,000 active members. Confident for 2022, in May, the program for athletic fans reached a milestone of 133,000 members.

With the disappointing season, especially in the second half, when he was eliminated from Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. In addition, something that contributed to the considerable loss was the time of plan renewal, where many fans chose not to follow a plan.

Focused on improving for 2023

Galo’s big goal in 2023 is to have a better season. Therefore, the team has been strengthening heavily in the transfer window. In addition, Atlético also focused on keeping the main names in its squad. Finally, the team still bets on Eduardo Coudet in charge to further increase the quality of the team.