Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Will Spend New Year’s Eve in Mexico

It seems that many celebrities have chosen Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to receive 2023. The “Elvis” actorAustin Butler arrived in the paradisiacal place to spend the New Year with his girlfriend Kaia Gerber, and your family. The 31-year-old actor and the 21-year-old model looked happy and relaxed in the company of friends and family at a luxurious local resort.

Read+: Lucas Souza, ex of Jojo Todynho, arrives in Rio for the New Year

Kaia’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, are also enjoying some sun in the place, although it’s winter and the temperature is below 24 degrees.

A source commented that Austin and Kaia’s relationship is great and that’s why she made sure to invite him to her family vacation.

The Gerber family can often be seen vacationing in Mexico. In 2020, the model also took her ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi on the family trip.

The local press assured that for Austin it is a great time to recharge as he seems to be on track for an Oscar nomination for his performance in “Elvis”.

READ MORE: Austin Butler Dated Johnny Depp’s Daughter

Austin Butler closes out 2022 with Best Actor nominations for the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Hollywood Critics Association Awards for his performance as the King of Rock and Roll.

The first news about Kaia and Austin dating came in January of this year.

PASSIONATE

Kaia Gerber has fallen in love again. The model is dating Elvis star Austin Butler after breaking up with Jacob Elordi, the New York Post confirmed this week. A source said that the two recently started dating and the couple is super excited:

“They just started dating,” said the insider. “Kaia thinks Austin is really cute. They are having fun and getting to know each other better”, he guaranteed. Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, are said to be ‘supportive of the relationship’: “They just want to see Kaia happy,” added the source.

See+: Kaia Gerber is not over the end of the relationship with Cara Delevingne

Kaia’s publicist and Butler’s rep have yet to respond to the publication’s requests for comment.

Kaia, 20, and Butler, 30, sparked romance rumors in mid-December when they were pictured leaving a yoga class together in Los Angeles.

The two were seen again going to the airport, to travel by jet for the end of the year holidays.

THE TELEVISION

Kaia Gerber is stepping into acting! The 20-year-old model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, has joined the cast of American Horror Story’s 10th season.

And who confirmed his participation in the next season was the creator of the program, Ryan Murphy.

“I am very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber has joined the American Horror Story family. #AHS10 #AHSFX,” he wrote on Instagram.

The next season will be called American Horror Story: Double Feature and according to information from the Deadline website, we will see ‘two horrible stories’, one at sea and one on land.

Ryan posted the teaser leaving fans of the show excited.

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts of the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!