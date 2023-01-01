Avatar 3 already has a release date and possible title

The New Movie”Avatar: Path of Water” is playing in theaters and is already the biggest movie of the holiday season, and fans of the James Cameron saga were happy to hear that the director is planning a five-film franchise, with the next “Avatar 3” due out in 20 December 2024.

A curiosity about the millionaire production is that the second and third films in the series were shot at the same time. He finished filming with the main cast of Avatar 2 and 3 in November 2018, that is, four years ago, taking that entire period to complete the rest of the production process.

Remembering that “Avatar 2” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, among others. Some new characters in this film will be played by Michelle Yeoh and David Thewlis.

A possible title for the third film is “Avatar: The Seed Bearer”.

Avatar 4 and 5 haven’t been filmed yet, but there are already set release dates: the fourth film is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2026, and the fifth is scheduled for December 22, 2028.

“Avatar: The Path of Water” continues to dominate the box office worldwide this year and according to “Variety” magazine, the feature has already reached the mark of US$ 1.17 billion (R$ 6 billion).

The sequel to “Avatar” (whose original feature has the highest grossing of all time), entitled “Avatar: The Path of Water”, features Sigourney Weaver in the cast despite her character having died in the 2009 film, with her incorporating the teenager Kiri, adopted daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), who also adopted the human Miles “Spider” Socorro (Jack Champion) and has as biological children Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) and Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), all originating in the passage of ten years of the previous plot.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Weaver spoke of creating Kiri with James Cameron:

“We had lunch together in 2010 and part of the reason we had lunch is we wanted to talk about this idea that maybe there was a female character who had a relationship with Grace, but she was more at home in the woods.”

“So we kind of talked about some basic thoughts about her. We didn’t know about Spider and we certainly didn’t know any of the details but just the idea, and James is crazy enough to cast me as a 14-year-old girl and, as he said that day and several times after, ‘That’s your age Natural. You are 14 years old, you are very immature. I know that about you,'” the actress continued.

“He also knows I’m a clown. And so I don’t think he was as worried as I was when he told me about the sequel, I was like, ‘Okay, how am I going to do this?’ But luckily, I had a lot of time to figure out not just how to do it, but how I wanted to do it, which was not imitating a 14-year-old girl, but really figuring it out, digging out my 14-year-old self in some ways and letting it exist. in this space.”

