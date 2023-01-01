Avatar: The Way of Water | Film needs to be among the top three at the box office in history to pay off

(Image: 20th Century Studios)

No one doubts the ability of James Cameron to produce a blockbuster capable of breaking all box office records—again. But it seems withAvatar: The Way of Water“, he will almost have an obligation to reach the highest collections in history.

In an interview with QAthe filmmaker cited that making the sequel to “avatar” was “fucking expensive”, in addition to being the “worst business case in the history of cinema” for the studio. That’s because the film needs to reach an ambitious goal so as not to damage 20th Century Studios.

“You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. This is your limit. This is your balance point.”, according to Cameron. The filmmaker also said that it is “attracted by the difficult”.

“O Caminho da Água”, should be around three hours long, which has already made it the target of internet attacks. The new film takes place more than a decade after the original, and follows the family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Together, they must survive the danger that stalks them and fight for the survival of the planet Pandora.

The cast of the next feature features the returns of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Sigourney Weaver and Giovanni Ribisi; plus the addition of Kate Winslet Jermaine Clement, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jack Champion, CCH Pounder and Trinity Bliss. Vin Diesel has also indicated that he will be joining the franchise.

After a series of postponements, the release of “Avatar: The Path of Water” is now scheduled for December 15th; “Avatar 3” for December 20, 2024; “Avatar 4” for December 18, 2026; and “Avatar 5” for December 22, 2028.

