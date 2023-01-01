Babylon Cast & Character Guide » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Damien Chazelle has assembled a star-studded cast for Babylon, his ode to the Hollywood silent era. The film’s cast is as flashy as the film itself, with some well-known actors only appearing in cameo roles. Babylonwhich follows the ups and downs of film industry officials – filmmakers, actors and journalists – has received mixed reviews from critics, but the excellence of the cast is perhaps one thing everyone agrees on.

Chazelle’s movies have always starred big names like Ryan Gosling, who was in La La Land and first manEmma Stone and JK Simmons, among others. Babylon is no different, although its cast is larger and filled with both famous and relatively new faces. Babylon harkens back to the late 1920s to tell its two-decade long story, with a cast led by Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie stepping into the shoes of intriguing characters.

Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad

Jack Conrad is a famous silent film star who is comfortable with his fame and enjoys throwing extravagant parties. However, he struggles later in his career when he becomes a failed actor who only gets hired to star in bad studio movies. Jack Conrad is portrayed by Brad Pitt, who is best known for his roles in fight club, Ad Astra, moneyball, Mr. AND MRS. SMITHthe action movie Bullet trainQuentin Tarantino movies Once upon a time in Hollywood and inglourious bastards, World War Z, ocean’s elevenand The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy

Nellie LaRoy is an aspiring actress who believes she’s a star long before she becomes one. For a while, she becomes popular starring in silent films, but has a difficult time transitioning from silent to sound films. Nellie LaRoy is played by Margot Robbie and is best known for her roles in DC films. Birds of prey, Suicide squadand James Gunn The Suicide Squad, all of this she played Harley Quinn, I, Tonya, the wolf of Wall Street, Once upon a time in Hollywood, bomb, Focus, in which she starred opposite Will Smith, amsterdamand will play the titular character in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie movie.

Diego Calva as Manuel “Manny” Torres

Manny Torres is a movie assistant for a mega film producer before working as an assistant for Jack Conrad. Manny aspires to be a film producer, hoping to somehow make his own mark on Hollywood before the next generation arrives. Manny eventually becomes a movie producer and never stops loving Nellie LaRoy. Manny Torres is portrayed by Diego Calva, who is best known for his roles in the Netflix series narcos: mexicothe tv series unstoppableand The Recluse.

Jean Smart as Elinor St. John

Elinor St. John is a gossip columnist who writes about the ups and downs of movie actors. Elinor St. John is played by Jean Smart, who is best known for her roles on the HBO series. watchmakersthe popular TV series 24, Garden Statethe comic series Legionthe HBO drama easttown mareand hacks. Smart also voiced the character of Dr. Ann Possible on Disney’s hit animated series. Kim Possible.

Jovan Adepo as Sidney Palmer

Sidney Palmer is a jazz trumpeter who wants more out of his life than to keep playing in a party band. Sidney dreams of the big leagues but gets tired of the film industry after a while. Sidney Palmer is portrayed by Jovan Adepo, who is best known for his roles in the TV series the leftoversdenzel washington movie fencesthe series My condolences, The standand the HBO series watchmakers.

Li Jun Li as Lady Fay Zhu

Lady Fay Zhu is a singer who writes subtitles for silent films and a friend of Jack Conrad. Her character is influenced by real-life actress Anna May Wong. Li Jun Li is best known for The Exorcist TV series, Wu assassinsthe hit supernatural series Badand Quantum.

Babylon cast and supporting characters

Tobey Maguire as James McKay – James McKay is a mob boss who threatens to do damage unless his money is paid. Tobey Maguire is best known for his roles in The big Gatsbyby Sam Raimi Spider man films, Pleasantville, Seabiscuitand brothers.

Lukas Haas as George Munn – George Munn is Jack’s friend who is unlucky in love and a film producer. Lukas Haas is best known for the Christopher Nolan film Start, The Return starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and widows.

Katherine Waterston as Estelle Conrad – Estelle Conrad is a stage actress and the third wife of Jack Conrad. Katherine Waterston is best known for her role as Tina Goldstein on Fantastic Beasts franchise. She also appeared in Alien: Pact, inherent viceand sleeping with other people.

Max Minghella as Irving Thalberg – Irving Thalberg is a studio executive. Max Minghella is best known for the Hulu series The Servant’s Tale, The social network, The Ides of Marchand Spiral.

Olivia Hamilton as Ruth Adler – Ruth Adler is a film director who often works with Nellie LaRoy. Olivia Hamilton is known for her role in Don’t worry, he won’t go far on foot..

Samara Weaving as Constance Moore – Constance Moore is also a film actress who eventually becomes Nellie’s rival. Samara Weaving is best known for the horror film Ready or not, Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouriand the Netflix series hollywood.

Olivia Wilde as Ina Conrad – Ina Conrad is Jack’s first wife, who ends the relationship in the opening scene. Olivia Wilde is best known for Do not worry, dear, Richard Jewelland for directing the praised smart book.

Jeff Garlin as Don Wallach – Don Wallach is a top studio executive who employed Manny Torres. Jeff Garlin is best known for the TV series Curb Your Enthusiasmthe long running sitcom The Goldbergsand Pixar animation toy story 3.

Rory Scovel as The Count – The Count is a crew member who works with Manny Torres. Rory Scovel is best known for his roles in the Amy Schumer film. I feel beautifulthe tv series Those who can’tand Physical.

Spike Jonze as Otto – Otto is a German director who works with Jack Conrad on a film. Spike Jonze is a noted director whose filmography includes Her starring Joaquin Phoenix, where are the wild things, Ser John Malkovichalong with a plethora of music videos.

PJ Byrne as Max – Max is the assistant director on Ruth’s films. PJ Byrne is known for the wolf of Wall Streetthe HBO series Big Liesand the Arrowverse series black lightning.

Eric Roberts as Robert Roy – Robert Roy is Nellie LaRoy’s father and manager in Babylon, and who tries to profit from her daughter’s fame. Eric Roberts is best known for inherent vicethe action movie The Expendablesand Christopher Nolan The dark Knightin which he played mafia boss Sal Maroni.