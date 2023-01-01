Bad news for the owners of these Galaxy – Tudo em Tecnologia

Samsung has an excellent reputation in terms of releasing new system updates for its smartphones. The company has striven to keep its devices running on the latest Android, often releasing security patches even before Google does. However, some older models will unfortunately lose support for new updates in the future.

According to a new report, the old Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra flagships will no longer get OS updates. As a result, both models are expected to remain on Android 13, but still enjoying new monthly security patches.

For those who don’t remember, the Galaxy Note 20 series marked the end of Samsung’s Note line and they brought the Android 10 system from the factory. Then, Samsung released versions 11, 12 and, later, its latest version, Android 13 Thus, those who are still thinking about purchasing one of these models should take into account the end of support for Android updates.

