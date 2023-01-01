Bahia has 4 more reinforcements signed in addition to the 7 already announced



Diego Rosa has been training at the CT for over ten days (Source: Disclosure)

Bahia has already signed seven signings for the 2023 season, but the club is far from stopping there. At this time, there are four players selected who are waiting for the official announcement of their signings.

Two of them arrive on loan from Manchester City: midfielder Diego Rosa and the attacker Kayky.

The duo has been training at CT Evaristo de Macedo for about ten days, but bureaucratic details still prevent them from being made official by Tricolor de Aço. Despite that, they are training normally with Renato Paiva.

The third is the defender Raul Gustavo. On loan from Corinthians, the player has been in Salvador since midweek. He underwent exams and is also awaiting the announcement of his hiring.

The most recent reinforcement of Bahia was published by the international press, through journalist César Luis Merlo, from TyC Sports Argentina.

It’s the left side Jhoanner Chavezwhich comes from Independiente del Valle.

The defender initially arrives on loan from Corinthians, but with a mandatory purchase clause in the contract.

The 7 players already announced by Bahia: