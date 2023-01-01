Base: Botafogo squad leaves for São Paulo for the Cup dispute

THE São Paulo Junior Football Cup is coming. This Sunday morning, the first day of 2023, the cast under-20 of Botafogo boarded a bus to dispute the competition.

The alvinegra debut will be this Tuesday, at 11am, against Pinheirense (PA)in San Carlos.

📋 List of Botafogo subscribers for the 2023 São Paulo Cup:

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Toebe, Heitor and Lucas Barreto

Right-backs: Bernardo and Igor France

Defenders: Alysson, Kawan, Reydson and Seraphim

Left-backs: Jefinho and Mammoth

steering wheels: Felipe Vieira, João Felipe and Peloggia

Socks: Bernardo Valim, Brendon, Iago André and Raí

Attackers: Antônio Villa, Dylan Talero, Fabiano, Gilwagner, Iago Renato, Jhonnatha, Kaiky, Maranhão, Léo Pedro, Rafael Lobato, Rhuan Lucas and Sapata

⚽ Check out the table for Group 19 of ‘Copinha’:

1/3 (Tuesday) – 8:45 am

– São Carlos x Grêmio São-Carlense – FPF TV

1/3 (Tuesday) – 11am

– Botafogo x Pinheirense – SporTV

6/1 (Fri) – 8:45 am

– Grêmio São-Carlense x Pinheirense – FPF TV

6/1 (Fri) – 11 am

– Sao Carlos vs Botafogo – SporTV

1/9 (Mon) – 8:45 am

– Pinheirense x São Carlos – FPF TV

9/1 (Mon) – 11 am

– Grêmio São-Carlense x Botafogo – SporTV