Base: Botafogo squad leaves for São Paulo for the Cup dispute

Admin 2 days ago Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

THE São Paulo Junior Football Cup is coming. This Sunday morning, the first day of 2023, the cast under-20 of Botafogo boarded a bus to dispute the competition.

The alvinegra debut will be this Tuesday, at 11am, against Pinheirense (PA)in San Carlos.

📋 List of Botafogo subscribers for the 2023 São Paulo Cup:

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Toebe, Heitor and Lucas Barreto

Right-backs: Bernardo and Igor France

Defenders: Alysson, Kawan, Reydson and Seraphim

Left-backs: Jefinho and Mammoth

steering wheels: Felipe Vieira, João Felipe and Peloggia

Socks: Bernardo Valim, Brendon, Iago André and Raí

Attackers: Antônio Villa, Dylan Talero, Fabiano, Gilwagner, Iago Renato, Jhonnatha, Kaiky, Maranhão, Léo Pedro, Rafael Lobato, Rhuan Lucas and Sapata

⚽ Check out the table for Group 19 of ‘Copinha’:

1/3 (Tuesday) – 8:45 am
– São Carlos x Grêmio São-Carlense – FPF TV
1/3 (Tuesday) – 11am
– Botafogo x Pinheirense – SporTV
6/1 (Fri) – 8:45 am
– Grêmio São-Carlense x Pinheirense – FPF TV
6/1 (Fri) – 11 am
– Sao Carlos vs Botafogo – SporTV
1/9 (Mon) – 8:45 am
– Pinheirense x São Carlos – FPF TV
9/1 (Mon) – 11 am
– Grêmio São-Carlense x Botafogo – SporTV

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Renato Rodrigues informs the likely fate of João Gomes

With a newly renewed contract with Flamengo, midfielder João Gomes is in the sights of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved