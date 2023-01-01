Base: Botafogo squad leaves for São Paulo for the Cup dispute

THE São Paulo Junior Football Cup is coming. This Sunday morning, the first day of 2023, the cast under-20 of Botafogo boarded a bus to dispute the competition.
The alvinegra debut will be this Tuesday, at 11am, against Pinheirense (PA)in San Carlos.
📋 List of Botafogo subscribers for the 2023 São Paulo Cup:
Goalkeepers: Gabriel Toebe, Heitor and Lucas Barreto
Right-backs: Bernardo and Igor France
Defenders: Alysson, Kawan, Reydson and Seraphim
Left-backs: Jefinho and Mammoth
steering wheels: Felipe Vieira, João Felipe and Peloggia
Socks: Bernardo Valim, Brendon, Iago André and Raí
Attackers: Antônio Villa, Dylan Talero, Fabiano, Gilwagner, Iago Renato, Jhonnatha, Kaiky, Maranhão, Léo Pedro, Rafael Lobato, Rhuan Lucas and Sapata
⚽ Check out the table for Group 19 of ‘Copinha’:
1/3 (Tuesday) – 8:45 am
– São Carlos x Grêmio São-Carlense – FPF TV
1/3 (Tuesday) – 11am
– Botafogo x Pinheirense – SporTV
6/1 (Fri) – 8:45 am
– Grêmio São-Carlense x Pinheirense – FPF TV
6/1 (Fri) – 11 am
– Sao Carlos vs Botafogo – SporTV
1/9 (Mon) – 8:45 am
– Pinheirense x São Carlos – FPF TV
9/1 (Mon) – 11 am
– Grêmio São-Carlense x Botafogo – SporTV
The Cup is right there! 🔥
The Fogão Under-20 offspring embarked for the São Paulo Junior Football Cup dispute, with their debut scheduled for Tuesday (03), against Pinheirense-PA.
Check out more information on our website. #BFRBaseStrong #FogoNaCopinha23
📸 Henrique Lima/BFR pic.twitter.com/PL5GKBZk0T
— Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) January 1, 2023