best Brazilian picks up trash and dreams of the Olympics

In his third participation in São Silvestre, Fábio Jesus Correia got the fourth position in the race. Although he had the goal of being on the podium, he was surprised to be the best placed Brazilian athlete. And he achieved the feat even with a routine that reconciles training with work as a garbage collector on the streets of São Paulo.

A resident of the Itaquera neighborhood, on the east side of the capital, he walks the 35km almost daily on the streets of Guaianases. And despite the fatigue, he says that there are positive points in the work of collecting the garbage generated by the residents of the metropolis.

“It’s very tiring because people who are athletes need a lot of sleep and rest. I have to train and I have to work. I leave at 8 pm to work on Mondays. And on Tuesdays I get home at 6 am, 7 am. Every morning , from Monday to Saturday. Thirty-five kilometers every day, practically”, revealed Fábio to the UOL.

“It helps a little because I need to lift weight and I also have to ‘pull’ to keep up with the truck. On the other hand, it gets in the way because we need a break, we need to rest a lot. Sometimes I go straight to training. Then I train , I come home, have lunch and go to bed to rest. I don’t even like the family,” said Fábio, who is married and has a seven-year-old son.

Born in Monte Santo, in the sertão region of Bahia, Fábio was discovered in 2016, in the 8th Ivanildo Dias Trophy Peace Race, a competition promoted by Toninho Carlos, coordinator of the Kiatleta project, from São Paulo Futebol Clube. He was then brought to the capital and started training at the Morumbi athletics track.

To train at the Tricolor stadium, he takes two hours to go and another two hours to return home. “I take a bus to Itaquera station, then take the subway and get off at São Paulo-Morumbi station and walk to the club. At least three times a week. “.

In 2021, he led the Brazilian under-23 ranking in the 5 thousand and 10 thousand meters. She won gold in the 10,000 meters and silver in the 5,000 meters at the South American Athletics Championship in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Now, the goal is bold.