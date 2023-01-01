Bichectomy, the new aesthetic trend for the face promoted by celebrities via social networks

Cosmetic surgery has made its way in recent decades, from volumes to the contours of the most varied parts of the body, and one of the trends in vogue these days is called bichectomy. With the help of celebrities who resort to it, and the rapid spread of information on social networks – often nothing more than rumors and assumptions, as we know -, this intervention to slim the face is gaining more and more followers.

Bichectomy, or jugal lipectomy, if we choose the clinical name, consists of removing a layer of fat from the cheeks, so that the cheekbones become prominent and the face gains a more defined appearance by the malar bone and, therefore, less fleshy (or cheeky, in popular slang). The name by which it is best known comes from the French anatomist Marie François Xavier Bichat, the first to identify this spherical fat mass, more prominent during childhood or in obese people, which received the designation of Bichat fat pads. In addition to helping with the sucking mechanism, which is important during breastfeeding, no other function is recognized for them, and therefore they are discarded in adulthood.

Perhaps for this reason, and because surgery was already performed to remove them in cases where the teeth bite into the cheeks during mastication, aesthetic medicine entered this field to go further than procedures on the face based on botulinum toxin (commonly , botox) or hyaluronic acid. While the effects of these two solutions are temporary, the bichectomy definitely removes that facial fat.

The intervention, carried out through a small incision inside the mouth under local or general anesthesia, has gained weight in social networks, at the expense of celebrities who, allegedly, altered their features through it. “Before and after” images have, in recent years, denounced music and film artists such as Madonna, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Mila Kunis, Victoria Beckham or Megan Fox, as well as model Bella Hadid or influencer Kim Kardashian, but the public figure who fully assumed that she performed the surgery was model Chrissy Teigen, wife of musician John Legend. In the middle of this month, the actress Lea Michelle, protagonist of the series Glee, was mentioned on social networks as another Hollywood star who could not resist this plastic surgery.

“Social networks play a tremendous role”, maintains American plastic surgeon Darren Smith, quoted by CNN. “They set all kinds of trends because people have quicker and more frequent access to the latest celebrity looks and trends.”

The bichectomy trend started in Brazil, before expanding to the United States of America, and has also arrived in Portugal. There is no plastic surgery clinic that does not offer the solution, but not everyone is qualified to adopt it. Those who have a thin face, for example, should not resort to this technique, as it can accentuate aging as the years go by, making it more precocious. Although to a lesser extent, the risk extends to people with more pronounced cheeks, as warned, in a campaign carried out in 2019, by the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery. In the operation, it is necessary for the surgeon to be precise in the amount of tissue to be removed, which varies from client to client. “We have to be very careful in order to remove the right amount in each person”, warns Darren Smith.

According to the new beauty standards of the Hollywood art bubble, thin faces, with defined contours, seem to have dethroned the more voluminous and rounded features, but there is no beauty without flaws. In addition to the possible premature aging of the face, among the possible risks of bichectomy, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, there are, among others, numbness or changes in sensitivity, weakening of the facial muscles and injuries to the ramifications of the facial nerve. As with any plastic surgery, the recommendation is to seek accredited professionals for the purpose, or the Hollywood dream could end up turning into Nightmare on Elm Street, the popular horror film that was a box office success in 1984.