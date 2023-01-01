Biggest technology fair promises more with covid controlled; what to expect? – 12/30/2022

The biggest technology fair in the world, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023, is coming. Held between January 5 and 8, 2023, the traditional event in Las Vegas (USA) brings together the main companies in the field, which exhibit what should arrive in the markets of different countries, in addition to the automotive industry.

Tilt will be present at the fair and should start having news a few days before the opening to the public — on January 3 and 4, CES is open for journalists to get to know several of the novelties up close.

What will CES 2023 look like

For another year, the organizers chose the hybrid model (many transmissions will be done online) to showcase technologies, services and products of the participants.

Traditionally, CES is a 100% in-person event. But with the pandemic, she needed to migrate to virtual.

2022 marked their return to Las Vegas, with in-person and online broadcasts. Part of this is because several brands refused to have a stand, as contamination by covid-19 was still high in several countries.

Now, with the situation more under control, virtually all major companies should be there — even Google, which last year did not have a stand at the fair.

CTA, organizer of the event, expects that the 2023 edition will be 40% bigger than last year, and that at least 100,000 people will participate in the fair’s activities.

What to expect from CES 2023

1. Gaming computers and accessories.

Large companies in the field of computing will give lectures at CES 2023, so it is expected to have, for example, news on computers and laptops gamers from brands like Dell, asus and Lenovo.

Manufacturers of “fillings” for such equipment will also be highlighted. nvidiaAMD and Intel may present new processors and video cards.

Another category that should be highlighted is that of monitors. Essential for gamers, manufacturers are increasingly increasing the refresh rate on screens, which helps a lot in shooting games by giving greater fluidity in the transition of animations.

LG’s 45-inch OLED monitor has a refresh rate of 240 Hz — the higher the refresh rate, the better for shooting games Image: Disclosure

2. Giant TVs and spatial sound

Samsung, LG, Panasonic and HiSense (Chinese newcomer to Brazil) should show their most current models.

The expectation is that we have devices with a flexible screen, giants and advances in display technology, leaving images with better resolution and brightness.

SC9, soundbar from LG’s 2023 lineup; model has spatial sound and does not need cables to be connected to the TV Image: Disclosure

Who knows, maybe we’re also starting to see the lowering of 8K TVs and new initiatives to have more content with this technology? — so far, 4K is something reserved for some movies and consoles.

Immersive sound systems, which make the experience of watching movies at home closer to the cinema, are also promised. LG, for example, plans to show soundbars that can simulate an orchestra and with Dolby Atmos spatial sound technology.

3. Technologies that humans can wear

Whether through watches or sensors connected to the body in some way, they must be present at CES 2023. It has already become commonplace.

Last year, systems to detect covid, clothes to automatically warm people in winter and even smart sex toys were presented.

It is expected that Garmin, one of the main manufacturers of watches aimed at physical activity, will present a new model, with more accurate sensors to analyze physical activity and health information, such as heart rate, sleep, etc.

4. Connected home

Getting household items to connect can be tricky as they often don’t “speak” the same language.

A consortium of companies — including Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung and others — created Matter two years ago, but we should have demonstrations of integration between products from different manufacturers.

5. Cars

The automotive world has its own events, but in recent years Sony, for example, presented a vehicle concept, and BMW demonstrated a car with e-ink technology (electronic ink), which could change color according to the owner’s will.

There should be no shortage of demonstrations of innovations in the automotive field and connected car services — Qualcomm, for example, has been working in recent years to connect cars not only with the internet, but with safety sensors.

6. What about the metaverse?

It is expected that many startups will show solutions to be used in the metaverse. One of the expectations is the exhibition of a proof of concept by the company OVR, which is thinking of ways to make people smell in the virtual environment.

What shouldn’t be featured at CES 2023

Launch of many cell phones. Over the years, the main manufacturers — such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola — hold events for their devices.

Not to mention that in February we will have another great event in the sector, the MWC 2023 (Mobile World Congress), the world’s leading mobile technology fair, in Barcelona. So, most companies should wait a little longer to show news.

Anyway, TCL and HMD Global (manufacturer of Nokia brand phones) usually show models at the event, and the American company Razer, specialized in gamer products, can show a specific smartphone for those who enjoy playing games.