Meet the Bigme S6 Color, a tablet with a color E Ink screen and pen support. Check out the details of this powerful device.

The Bigme S6 Color is an E Ink tablet with a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The tablet measures 137.5 x 196 x 6.9 mm (7.7″ x 5.4″ x 0.3″).

It runs an operating system based on Android 11, has front and rear cameras, stereo speakers, four microphones, and support for pen and touch input.

But since it has an E Ink screen, it should be used more for reading and writing than as a general-purpose tablet. However, it is a color E Ink screen, which might make it better suited for some applications than a black and white screen.

The Bigme S6 Color is now available in China for 3699 CNY (about US$530). But I wouldn’t be surprised if we see this model get a global launch in the future.

Bigme has been betting on the international market this year with crowdfunding campaigns for devices such as the Bigme inkNote Color and the Bigme Galy.

Unfortunately the new Bigme S6 Color has more in common with the inkNote Color than the Galy. That’s because instead of using E Ink’s new Gallery 3 color display technology, the Bigme S6 Color has an E Ink Kaleido Plus display.

This means that while the screen can show 1872 x 1404 pixels of black and white content (with a density of 300 pixels per inch), this drops to 624 x 468 (100 ppi) for color content, which can make photos, magazines, websites, or the comics look grainy.

E Ink’s Gallery 3 views, meanwhile, have the same resolution and pixel density whether you’re looking at color or grayscale content. And they support a much wider range of colors.

But it will likely be a while before E Ink’s latest display technology is widely available, so I expect to see it on some devices in the coming months.

As for the Bigme S6 Color, it at least feels like a significant upgrade over the Bigme S3, released nearly two years ago as one of the first E Ink tablets with a color screen.

This model has a slower processor, only 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and an operating system based on Android 8.1.

The new model has a 3,000mAh battery that is 50% larger, adds 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, and the latest software.

Other features include a microSD card reader, support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE (although I suspect this is a China-only feature).

The Bigme S6 Color has an illuminated front screen with 36 levels of brightness and supports a digital pen with 409 levels of pressure sensitivity.