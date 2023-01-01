BONES AND ALL – Cinevisão

Maren (Taylor Russell), is a young woman who dreams of having the common things for someone her age, in addition to being someone that others respect and admire. But when her mother abandons her, after Maren turns 16, the young woman decides to look for her father, whom she never knew, not imagining everything she will find during this search.

When he encounters Lee (Timothée Chalamet), an intense outcast adrift, the two are joined in a long odyssey that takes them through the back roads, byways and trapdoors of Ronald Reagan’s America.

But despite their best efforts, all paths and situations lead them back to a past they both seek to leave behind and to a point that will determine whether their love can survive the differences between them.