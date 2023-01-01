Brad Pitt supports growth of streaming platforms

brad pitt is totally in favor of the growth of streaming platforms and services. In a new interview with “Total Film” magazine, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie stated that he sees the rise of technologies as something “absolutely positive” for the film industry.

Pitt, who is promoting his new movie “Babylon” with Margot Robbiewhich premieres January 19 in Brazil, finds that platforms like Netflix have created more opportunities for new talent to break through, both in front of and behind the camera.

“For me it’s the greatest invention… I think it’s absolutely positive. There are many more talents getting storytelling opportunities – directors, actors, editors, writers, and so on,” she justifies.

“It just goes to show that this talent pool was there all along, and only a limited number of people could get a lucky break. So I love that we have the great cinema experience, and [‘Babilônia’] that’s definitely it. But the more intimate and smaller films that wouldn’t attract as many eyeballs now get more attention – I feel – through streamers. More people have access to them, and I appreciate that they both exist.”, she states.

About his new film, the 59-year-old actor confessed that he was “impressed” by the talent of director Damien Chazelle:

He told Total Film: “There’s so much energy in this. I’m amazed at how much he was able to fit in – and not wing it, but fit in gracefully. The opening party scene is stunning, of epic proportions. “, assures.

“The constant takes can really wear down and confuse the energy of the scene, but no, he’s doing everything on camera, old-fashioned – explosions, 700 extras, actors entering, actors leaving – in one camera shot and the camera sliding around. around… It’s one of those things where you wait for the magic to happen, where everything falls into place. And you keep going until you get it. I think the energy appears in the scene.”, he comments.

HARASSMENT?

brad pitt and Margot Robbie star in the filmBabylon“, by director Damien Chazelle, which premieres in Brazil in January, and in a new interview the actress made quite a revelation, which even raised a discussion on the web about harassment and abuse. Margot says that, although there was no kissing scene between her and Pitt in the film, the actress improvised and kissed the Hollywood star.

She told E!News that she decided to kiss the 59-year-old actor because “when would she have an opportunity to kiss” Brad Pitt again on the mouth.

“It wasn’t in the script, but I thought, ‘When else am I going to get a chance to kiss Brad Pitt?’” he said.

The pair were previously in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, but never acted together before “Babylon”.

Margot recalled, “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go upstairs and kiss Jack.’ And Damien said, ‘Well, she could – wait, wait. You just want to kiss Brad Pitt’… And I was like, ‘Oh, then sue me. That opportunity may never come again’. And he said, ‘It works for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I guess so,'” she stated.

Kissing Brad ‘was just great,’ she said, and although the first take went well, the director asked for another: “He said ‘No, do it again. It really works.’ I was like, ‘Oh, great.’” confessed the actress.

Margot’s heartfelt confession led to online debates about how the issue would be received if the situation were reversed, i.e. if Brad had provoked the kiss, which would certainly have embroiled the #MeToo harassment movement in Hollywood.

After Robbie’s revelation, “Entertainment Tonight” questioned the actor about the scene and he is ‘relaxed’ about it:

“There is always room for interpretation of the character.”, he justified. “Trust me, that’s the quietest thing she does in the movie… She’s on fire in this. It’s the best I’ve ever seen.”, she raved about the film tackling the crazy, wicked times of cinema in the 1920s.

Margot Robbie recently made some interesting statements about her career, such as, for example, that it was only in “I, Tonya”, which earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 2018 Oscars, that the muse said she believed she acted well.

By the way, another outstanding project by Robbie was “The Wolf of Wall Street”, in which she acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, and revealed that she got drunk on tequila to film naked next to the star. “Not going to lie, I had a few shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous – really, really nervous.”

“Honestly, I know it seems silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘Nobody is going to notice me in this movie.’ It kind of doesn’t matter what I do with it, because everyone else is going to focus on Leo and everything. And I was like, ‘I’m going to go unnoticed,'” she said.

