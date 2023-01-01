“Brazil is back”, says president of Cape Verde

The president of Cape Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves, 62, said this Saturday (31.Dec.2022) in Brasília that he expected stronger relations between Brazil and his country and others in Africa with the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT ) as president on Sunday (Jan 1, 2023). “Finally Brazil is back. And being back we will work together to strengthen relations”, said Neves in an interview with journalists at the hotel where he is staying.

Neves will participate in Lula’s inauguration ceremony. He expects to speak with the Brazilian head of state on Monday (2.jan), but the meeting has not yet been confirmed. “President Lula’s inauguration opens an avenue[para o fortalecimento das relações]”, he stated.

Neves graduated in Business Administration at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) in São Paulo. He was prime minister of Cape Verde from 2001 to 2016. In 2005, when he was in office, he met with Lula, then head of state in Brazil. Neves has been President of Cape Verde since November 2021.

Asked about the country’s relations with Brazil during the government of Jair Bolsonaro, Neves was evasive. “Despite having studied in Brazil, this does not authorize me to delve further into Brazil’s internal affairs. Brazilians have already made their assessment of the Bolsonaro government. Hope you had a good review.“, said.

Cooperation maintained

The President of Cape Verde stated that cooperation programs between Brazil and Cape Verde in the military and educational areas were maintained during the Bolsonaro government. He said that there is potential for an increase with Lula due to the importance that the PT gave in his governments (from 2003 to 2010) to relations with African countries and with Portuguese-speaking ones. Cape Verde is in both cases.

Neves also said he hoped that Brazilians would have a greater participation on the global stage. “Brazil is a giant that needs to wake up”, he stated. He cited as an example of the country’s symbolic weight the tradition of the Brazilian head of state being the first to speak at the opening of the UN General Assembly (United Nations). “Brazil is the 1st to speak. this is strong”.

He mentioned Brazil’s potential to provide other countries with food and renewable energy.