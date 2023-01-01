Brazilians create micro hydroelectric plant that supplies energy to 5 houses

Clean and renewable energy should be the goal of every large company in the sector. With that in mind, two Brazilian mechanical engineers, Felipe Wotecoski and Juliano Rataiczyk, created a micro hydroelectric plant that can supply energy for up to 5 homes.

After the prototype is developed through the startup Metha – created by the two engineers -, now the project is running and being marketed through the company hydro.

Hidreo’s micro hydroelectric plant

The equipment created by the Brazilians is available in three models: Hidreo Mini (Off Grid), MCH – Alta Queda (On Grid) and MCH – Alta Queda (Off Grid). Initially, the project could serve up to 5 homes, which represents savings of up to R$500 on the electricity bill, as long as the user is close to a water source. To be functional, structurally the equipment must be positioned in a water source that has a natural drop by gravity of at least 15 meters, and with that the force of the current is applied to drive the turbine.

Check out some aspects of Hideo’s equipment below:

Clean energy with low environmental impact and no risk of water contamination;

Each MCH module has a power of 1,000 Watts (1 kW) and can generate a maximum amount of 720 kWh per month;

For the installation of each MCH module, we indicate the use of a 100mm pipe, standard blue irrigation pipe;

The MCH inverter can be connected to a single-phase, two-phase or three-phase 220V network;

The operating voltage of the equipment is 220V, and can be connected to 110V or 254V;

The MCH has ON GRID and OFF GRID versions, that is, the equipment can be connected to the utility grid or to a battery bank.

The device complies 100% with the norms of the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) and received R$ 1 million from the Brazilian Innovation and Research Company program, Finep, which aims to promote innovation, technology and science in Brazil.

Learn more about the micro hydroelectric power plant project by accessing the Hidreo website.



Source: Hydro

