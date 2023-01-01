Bros » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

new romantic comedy Brothers, which hits theaters September 30, is a unique endeavor in more ways than one. Not only is it the first major studio romance (the studio being Universal) between two men, but its cast is also made up almost entirely of members of the LGBTQ+ community. An impressive number of talented performers get the chance to showcase their skills in the new film, including Dot Marie Jones (Happiness), Jim Rash (Community) and Eve Lindley (Dispatches from other places).

Brothers centers on Bobby Lieber (Billy Eichner, who also co-wrote the screenplay with director Nicholas Stoller), who serves as the curator of the soon-to-open National Museum of LGBTQ+ History and Culture. As he deals with his romantic life being turned upside down by handsome Aaron (Luke Macfarlane, Brothers and sisters), his professional life also goes through a few holes as he and the Museum Board work out the details of its grand opening.

Spoke to Brothers stars Jones, Rash and Lindley on how the board members got to their jobs, what display they’d like to see for the grand finale, and what history lessons they learned on set.

Stars Talk Bros

Screen Rant: I could have made a whole movie about the museum board. I love how they are always at each other’s throats but also have each other’s backs. Eve, I’d love to hear your thoughts: How did Tamara get there?

Eve Lindley: Yeah, I think that’s the point. Everyone has been wondering. And we think maybe her father owns the museum. That’s an option. Or maybe her dad just bought her way into a really nice college, and this is some kind of work-study situation.

Dot Marie, I also love the ongoing struggle of what the final exhibition will look like. What would you want that final display to be like if you had the power?

Dot Marie Jones: Like I said before, lots of beanbags. Everyone liked it. Only an all-inclusive [thing]; all are covered. Not just trying to decipher that specific screen, but everybody.

I learned a lot about LGBTQ+ history through the film, and I’m sure there were revelations that emerged throughout the film’s research process. Jim, did you learn anything on set that you didn’t have before, or did you bring something to the table that others didn’t know?

Jim Rash: Is that Billy super sweet? [Laughs] It’s not a surprise.

There are so many things coming to my brain. Eve, do you remember any of our other lessons?

Eve Lindley: The ancient Egyptian lovers-slash-brothers.

about bros

Billy Eichner as Bobby in Bros Movie

Universal Pictures proudly presents the first major studio romantic comedy about two maybe, possibly, probably gay men stumbling towards love. It might be. Both are very busy.

From the fierce comic mind of Billy Eichner and the brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller and Judd Apatow comes Bros, a smart, swooning, heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to spend your life with.

Check out our other interview with Brothers starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane as well.

Brothers will hit theaters on September 30th.