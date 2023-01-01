Camaçari: cinema brings fun for the whole family

Camaçari cinema is full of options that will please the whole family. This weekend, three films hit the big screen:

The beast – A recently widowed man and his two teenage daughters travel to a game reserve in South Africa. However, their healing journey soon turns into a fight for survival when a bloodthirsty lion starts chasing them. Indicative rating 14 years old, contains violence and legal drugs.

evil twin – Rachel (Teresa Palmer) is a mother living in mourning after a tragic accident where one of her twins lost its life. To rebuild the family, Anthony (Steve Cree) moves with his wife and their surviving son to the town where he grew up, thousands of miles from where they lived. But what was meant to be a fresh start turns into a nightmare for Rachel when she realizes that her son has dark mysteries and evil forces seek to dominate him. Nothing is what it seems and she will have to fight to unravel what is happening. Indicative rating 14 years old, contains violence and sensitive themes.

daddy is pop – A comedy for the whole family that tells the story of Tom (Lázaro Ramos), an ordinary man who sees his life change when he becomes a father. Alongside his wife Elisa (Paolla Oliveira), Tom needs to learn in practice how to care for his daughter and, in the midst of fun and exciting everyday situations, he presents an inner transformation that conflicts with the way society sees a present father. Freely inspired by the bestseller “O Papai é Pop”, by Marcos Piangers. Indicative rating 12 years, contains legal drugs, inappropriate language and sensitive topics.

Check the schedule:

The beast (Thriller) DEBUT

6:10 pm – 9:00 pm (Friday and Saturday)

17:10 – 20:00 (Sunday)

evil twin (Horror) DEBUT

5:10 pm – 9:20 pm (Friday and Saturday)

2:20 pm (Sunday)

daddy is pop (Comedy) DEBUT

3:05 pm – 5:40 pm – 8:35 pm (Friday and Saturday)

2:05 pm – 4:40 pm – 7:35 pm (Sunday)

The Speaker (Comedy)

7:40 pm (Friday and Saturday)

6:40 pm (Sunday)

Bullet train (Action)

3:40 pm – 6:35 pm (Friday and Saturday)

5:35 pm (Sunday)

DC League of Superpets (Animation)

2:40 pm (Friday)

1:10 pm – 2:40 pm (Saturday)

1:40 pm – 2:45 pm (Sunday)

Thor: Love and Thunder (Action)

8:10 pm (Friday)

7:10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru (Animation)

4pm (Friday)

1:50 pm – 4:00 pm (Saturday)

12:50 pm – 3:00 pm (Sunday)

