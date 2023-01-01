Captain Marvel 2 Was Meant To Annoy MCU Fans, Rumor Reveals

The first Captain Marvel film hit the billion at the box office, however, it is still a film that divides opinions because it does not look much like a film from the Marvel phase in which it fits, looking more like a film from phase 1 of this universe.

The second film is about to arrive in July 2023, but this time the role of the feature will be divided between Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, so it’s officially titled The Marvels.

We still know very little about what to expect from the film, but controversial insider Grace Randolph has shed new light on what the film could be, with claims showing that the film should remain a game-changer for fans.

According to the insider, captain marvel 2 was made to annoy a large part of the MCU fans, while it should please fans of productions like ‘steven universe‘, ‘she-ra and ‘At princesses of power‘, being a film quite colorful and fun and that can be a failure.

The insider Jason Kane, who had already said that the film is very inspired by anime visuals, said that Grace loves to cause, in addition to saying that Marvel is very happy to have director Nia DaCosta in charge of the film and that the film is silly, but also darker and deeper than we realize:

“Grace loves to cause, can’t help it. Of course people are going to hate any movie led by women, unfortunately that’s the world. All I’m saying is that Marvel seems to be very happy with Nia as director. The movie is pretty silly, but also a lot darker and deeper than you might think.”

Grace, in fact, is known for giving somewhat biased information at times, not being a reliable source at times, so please treat everything as you please. RUMORespecially when Grace lets her opinion override the facts, as she demonstrated in the information above.

A first trailer for captain marvel 2 should be released in the coming months, possibly before the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaand that way we’ll get a better sense of what to expect for the sequel.

The Marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of Marvel Studios’ billionaire films, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have a script written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!