Casagrande: Happy 2023, Neymar

Neymar says goodbye to 2022 with the national team shirt and writes:

“Year of much learning”.

But actually it should be written like this:

“Another year in which I learned nothing and repeated the same mistakes I’ve been making for over five years”.

What did you learn Neymar? If you again since 2015 you are out of PSG’s first game of the year. What did you learn Neymar? If in another Cup nothing good happened, even if people praise his goal against Croatia, but that again was not decisive

What did you learn Neymar? If your excessive vanity has made you and Mr. Tite, who didn’t have any power, made him wait for the last penalty (which never came) to want to leave as a hero. What did you learn Neymar? If in another Champions League you and your team failed as usual.

Well, the questions are many. You don’t need to learn anything, Neymar. You need to grow up, become an adult, stop being spoiled, take responsibility and start answering serious things and not just posting superficial things without any social depth.

You need to worry about winning more than the Frenchman and scoring decisive goals that you haven’t managed for a while, not just wanting to increase your following. I never believed in your promises or your lines and I make it clear that there is no persecution, I criticize based on facts.

The difference is that I don’t pass cloth to you or anyone else. I treat you like Neymar, a grown man as he should be, not like the non-existent “Ney boy”. As long as you behave like “boy Ney”, the Brazilian team will never win a Cup.

Did you realize the dimension and idolization that Pelé has on the planet? In recent years, you wore the number 10 shirt, which became a reference for the best because of Pelé. Don’t you think it’s time to honor that shirt or stop wearing it? Either become a man with Pelé’s number 10 shirt or pass it on to someone else.

Because it made our yellow jersey number 10 ridiculed in 2018 with its play-and-roll childishness

You became the bandeau with the King’s shirt. Now that the century athlete has died, has it dawned on you what you are doing with her?

The time has come to honor that number 10 shirt by scoring decisive goals, taking the national team to somewhere in the spotlight where it has always been, but so far it has gone nowhere.

You are a great player, but you could be much more and it is your own responsibility, through your wrong choices and your behavior. Man, here’s the thing: I never give up on being human and I won’t give up on you. I want to see you kick ass and do amazing things, I know you’re capable of doing it. I wish you a great year 2023 with peace, love and happiness, but my biggest wish is that you mature and become the “Neymar Man of Brazil”.