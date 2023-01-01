Celebrities who had a baby in 2022

the year of 2022 it was special for some mothers who received a visit from the stork, bringing beautiful babies. O Vip area separated some beauties who had the joy of giving birth.

Virgínia Fonseca gives birth to her second daughter, Maria Flor, from her marriage to Zé Felipe

Virgínia Fonseca did not hide her happiness with the arrival of little Maria Flor, the result of her marriage to singer Zé Felipe. They, who were already Maria Alice’s dads, celebrated the arrival of the youngest of the family.

Viviane Araújo celebrates the arrival of Joaquim

Viviane Araújo, 47 years old, gave birth to her first child, Joaquim, the result of her relationship with Guilherme Militão. The couple’s first child was born weighing 3,465 kilos and 51 centimeters, from a cesarean section. Throughout the pregnancy, the famous mother did not hide her joy and shared many moments with her followers.

Sabrina Petraglia celebrates the birth of her third child, Leo

Actress Sabrina Petraglia was a mother for the third time. The actress gave birth to little Léo, in São Paulo at the São Luiz maternity hospital, weighing 3,930 kg and measuring 49 cm. The famous is also the mother of Gael and Maya, all from her marriage to Ramom Velazques.

Gabriela Prioli and musician Thiago Mansur become dads

Gabriela Prioli and her love, musician Thiago Mansur, happily celebrated the arrival of the couple’s first daughter, Ava. The girl arrived in the world on December 22 at a maternity hospital in São Paulo. At the time, the advisory issued a statement, revealing that the newborn came into the world weighing 3,350 kg and measuring 50 cm.

Jessica Ellen gives birth to Máli, her son with actor Dan Ferreira

First-time mom, Jessica Ellen celebrated the arrival of Máli Dayo, who is the result of her relationship with actor Dan Ferreira. On social media, the couple expressed themselves where they spoke of transformation after the baby’s arrival: “With the speed and beauty of a comet, Mali arrived in the world yesterday, Saturday morning, causing a huge transformation..”

Mc Loma welcomes daughter

Singer MC Loma took to digital platforms and announced the news about the birth of her daughter. At the time, the artist, who did not reveal the name of her daughter’s father, wrote: “You are the first thing right. From someone who just made a mistake, when I listened to your heart, I stopped… I ask you to keep it, to protect you forever”, declared the first-time mom.

Gabriela Pugliesi announces the arrival of Lion

Gabriela Pugliesi became a mother. He announced it through a post, he came to share the birth of his first child, Lion. The little one arrived in the world on November 3, at 11:50 am. On the occasion, the fitness muse appeared next to the heir and melted with such love.

Jonas Esticado and Bruna Hazin announce the birth of their son

João Miguel, son of singer Jonas Esticado with Bruna Hazin, arrived in the world in October of that year bringing joy to the lives of the parents who celebrated a lot. “Our João Miguel was born this morning. It was scheduled for the 24th, but he decided to move a little earlier”wrote the mother very happy.

Bruno de Luca and Sthefany Vidal are Aurora’s parents

Bruno de Luca, and Sthéfany Vidal celebrated the arrival of the couple’s first daughter. On social networks, the actor published a record alongside the woman and the little one. On the occasion, the doting dad celebrated the arrival of his first daughter and wrote: “Welcome Aurora! The greatest thrill of my life”.

Renata Kuerten and Beto Senna celebrated Lorena’s arrival

Lorena, daughter of presenter Renata Kuerten and lawyer Beto Senna, also arrived bringing a lot of joy to the family, words that her own mother wrote on social networks, welcoming the heiress. “Lorraine has arrived…. Together it brought an inexplicable love and joy”, she said at the time.

Day Mesquita and Pedro Saeys received Dom

Day Mesquita, and her lover, actor and theater producer Pedro Saeys, happily welcomed the arrival of the couple’s first heir, Dom. The baby arrived in the world on September 27 at 11:02 pm, weighing 3.7 kg and 50 cm, at Perinatal Barra, in Rio de Janeiro, through normal delivery.

Isa Scherer gives birth to twins Mel and Bento

The twins Mel and Bento came into the world in a maternity hospital in São Paulo, children of actress Isa Scherer and her boyfriend, Rodrigo Calazans. The babies came into the world through cesarean delivery and the mother did not hide her happiness with the moment.

Rafael Cortez celebrates the arrival of his daughter, Nara

Rafael Cortez, presenter and comedian, celebrated the birth of his first daughter, Nara. The girl is the result of his relationship with Marcella Callhado. The artist even made a song for the little one. “You will forever be the gift that love sent, the fruit of the best of us”, he sang.

Tays Reis and Biel receive Pietra, the couple’s first daughter

Pietra, daughter of singer Tays Reis with funk singer Biel, arrived in good health to bring joy to the couple of singers who met on the reality show ‘A Fazenda’, and became dads for the first time, and on social media mom wrote: “We’re all about life ❤ We just shared the birth of our daughter with you on our TAEL FAMILY channel vlog!”.

Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cassio Reis, parents of Romeo

Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis celebrated the arrival of the couple’s first child, Romeo. Fernanda published a click still in the maternity ward with the heir on her lap, welcoming the newborn.

Juliano Cazarré and Letícia Cazarré celebrate the arrival of Maria Guilhermina

Actor Juliano Cazarré and his wife Letícia Cazarré had their daughter Maria Guilhermina together, who was born on June 21, in São Paulo. The girl has a serious health problem and has already undergone some surgeries and is still in the hospital.

Paula Amorim and Breno Simões, first-time dads

Former BBBs Paula Amorim and Breno Simões, first-time dads, had their first child, Theo. The little one was born in June of this year. At the time, the couple’s fans were euphoric and happy with the news shared on social networks.

Bárbara Evans and her husband celebrated the birth of their daughter

Bárbara Evans and Gustavo Theodoro were moved by Ayla’s arrival in the world. Mother owl, made a point of sharing with the followers the first moments of the heiress. “Ayla Clark Theodoro was born at 5:44 am this Sunday (04) weighing 2,836 kg and measuring 48 cm..

Dony de Nuccio and Larissa Laibida are Leo’s dads

The first child of Dony De Nuccio and Larissa Laibida, delighted first-time dads. Leo arrived in the world through a cesarean that was performed in Miami, in the United States. The SBT presenter did not hide his joy in becoming a father.

