Cell phone with good camera: discover the best options launched in 2022 | Cell

A cell phone with a good camera is on the wish list of many people, as we spend the day recording important moments – and others not so much. On account of this, the TechAll gathered six devices from different brands and price ranges so that you can stay on top of the best options among the 2022 launches. They are devices from Apple, Motorola, Samsung and Xiaomi for sale in the Brazilian market.

The Galaxy A13 5G, for example, is a great option among basic cell phones as it features a quad camera of up to 50 MP. Among mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A73 stands out with its 108 MP main sensor. In the premium category, there are models like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Check out more details of each smartphone below.

Galaxy S22 Ultra stands out as one of the best on the market with a powerful set of cameras

BASIC CELL PHONE WITH GOOD CAMERA

Galaxy A13 cameras bring HDR

Despite the fact sheet presenting the Galaxy A13 as a basic product, the model draws attention for the photographic set. In all, the phone features four rear lenses: 50 MP main, 5 MP ultra wide, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro. For selfies, the camera has 8 MP.

Samsung’s smartphone can capture images in HDR, whose feature allows the user to automatically record three images with different exposures of the same scene, combining the three exposures when making adjustments to the final image. About the video recording option, the phone films in Full HD resolution.

The phone was launched in March 2022 for R$1,799 and can currently be found for R$1,169 on Amazon. The device configurations still bring a 6.6-inch screen and features Full HD + resolution (2408 x 1080). Regarding storage, the device offers three options with 32, 64 and 128 GB with the possibility of expansion through MicroSD cards of up to 1 TB.

The main camera of the Moto E32 has 16 MP

Despite the Moto E32 offering a main camera of “only” 16 MP, the Motorola smartphone allows users to capture photos with a blurred background and also close-up images with rich details. This is possible with the depth and macro cameras, which have 2 MP each. The device also features HDR system, face detection, autofocus, LED flash and digital stabilization. Videos are recorded in Full HD resolution at a speed of 30 fps. The selfie camera is 8 MP.

The Motorola phone is powered by the Unisoc T606 chip – an octa-core clocked at up to 1.6 GHz. The smartphone has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery. The E32 currently costs BRL 945, a considerable reduction compared to the launch price of BRL 1,499.

INTERMEDIATE CELL PHONE WITH GOOD CAMERA

3. Galaxy A73 5G (R$ 2,999)

Galaxy A73 has the main sensor with 108 MP

The photographic arrangement of the Galaxy A73 5G offers many features to users and establishes itself as one of the most relevant highlights of the phone. The main camera reveals 108 MP resolution. The other lens is a 12 MP ultra wide lens with 123º and uses the hybrid optical zoom to capture images with a wider angle of view and also more distant objects.

In addition, the Galaxy has the background blur option with the 5 MP depth lens. The macro sensor, in turn, manages to obtain precious details from images recorded up close with its 5 MP camera. As for the videos, they are recorded at 4K at a speed of 30 fps. The selfie camera is 32 MP.

With a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen and Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) that updates at a rate of 120 Hz, the device has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G processor, with options of 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of data space. The A73 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and can be found in the domestic market for BRL 2,999 on Amazon.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G cameras can record in Full HD

Xiaomi’s Redmi 11 phone features a quadruple set of lenses at the rear, in which the manufacturer guarantees high definition photos with a 50 MP main camera. For photos with a blurred background there is a 2 MP depth sensor. If you want to take good pictures of beautiful landscapes, you can use the 8 MP ultra wide camera. In addition, there is also the macro lens for details with 2 MP.

Regarding videos, the smartphone provides Full HD recording at maximum resolution at 30 frames per second, both on the front and rear camera. The front lens offers 13 MP for selfies.

The technical sheet also features a Full HD+ screen (2400 x 1080) with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 6.43-inch display. The processor is the Snapdragon 680, accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM. The Redmi 11 still comes with 64 or 128 GB of data space, with the possibility of expansion via Micro SD and a powerful 5,000 mAh battery. The device costs R$ 2,599 in Xiaomi’s official online store.

PREMIUM PELLETS WITH GOOD CAMERA

5. iPhone 14 Pro Max (R$9,699)

iPhone 14 Pro cameras, whose structure is similar to that of the Pro max

Apple has invested heavily in the premium model of its latest release and offers the most advanced photographic arrangement ever seen on an iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro max set features the main camera with 48 MP and also has a wide angle and a telephoto lens with 12 MP each. According to the manufacturer, the sensor has become larger and provides users with 38% more light when capturing images. In addition, the apple company promises 2x faster capture on the iPhone 14 in low light conditions, in addition to a 49% improvement.

For the first time, the Cupertino giant offers the autofocus function on the 12 MP selfie camera, which can be checked in Cinema Mode. Another important feature is the reinforcement of a fourth LiDAR-type sensor, whose functionality is to create a kind of depth map of the environment, optimizing the photographic experience.

The new iPhone arrived in Brazil for R$ 10,499 in the 128 GB Pro Max version. Two months after the launch, the price of the device appears at R $ 9,699. With a 6.7-inch screen with Super Retina XDR OLED technology and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, Apple’s premium smartphone uses the A16 Bionic processor and appears in editions with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB.

6. Galaxy S22 Ultra (R$8,599)

Photos on the Galaxy S22 Ultra brings the main camera with 108 MP

The photographic set of the Galaxy S22 Ultra includes an arrangement worthy of a premium category, whose main lens has 108 MP. The model has a 23% larger sensor than the previous generation, which gives the device more possibilities for recording in low-light environments. According to the camera quality ranking made by the website DXOMark, specialized in camera tests, one of the highlights is the quality of the images with blurred background, white balance and vivid colors both in normal exposure and in zoom mode. In addition, the device has other lenses, a 12 MP ultra wide and a 10 MP telephoto lens.

Regarding video recordings, the device features fast and smooth autofocus feature. It is also worth mentioning the quality of the video stabilization when the user is walking, in addition to the balanced skin color tone. The front camera has 40 MP, which is more than enough to take amazing selfies.

Samsung’s smartphone features the ultra-fast S Pen. In addition, the device’s configurations include one of the best processors on the market, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1, which works with 8 or 12 GB of RAM. In storage, there are options with 128 GB, 256 GB and 1 TB, without the possibility of memory expansion. The model still offers a screen with a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz with the 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel and a 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung’s powerful phone can be found online retailing for R$8,599.