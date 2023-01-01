Check out the main innovation events taking place in Brazil in 2023

After a long period without events, due to the pandemic, now they are finally back for good! For anyone working in the field of innovation, for example, 2023 promises a calendar full of events to provide a lot of high-value networking and create unmissable business opportunities.

In addition, several conferences, fairs and festivals will take place with personalities from entrepreneurship, technology and innovation. This is a great time to give these events a bigger spotlight as, with all of this coming back, everyone is scrambling to get your attention.

Check below which are the main events in the area that will be held in Brazil in 2023.

Top Innovation Conferences of the Year

Go Digital Festival 2023

The event will take place from January 26th to 28th, in Recife (PE) and will feature entrepreneurs and influencers such as Carol Paiffer, Caio Carneiro and João Kepler, on three different stages. With this, you will learn all about the biggest trends in the digital world, such as technology and innovations. Participate and stay on top of the news!

smart city

It will take place between March 22nd and 24th, in Curitiba (PR) and aims to connect cities with people and technology. Smart City Expo Curitiba seeks to bring together the best experts from all areas to share ideas and bring new solutions on how to create a more sustainable future for cities and their residents.

So this is a professional level event. Not many amateurs are interested in this subject.

Innovation Expo

Expo Inovação still does not have a defined date, but it takes place annually in Joinville (SC). Its main objective is to promote innovation and, in this way, strengthen the development of the innovation and economic ecosystem in Joinville and the region.

There will be three nights of lectures, where you will spend your time immersed in the subject of innovation. It is a great event for networking and very well segmented.

It’s important to be prepared

It takes good planning and preparation to have a fruitful experience. Also, in a networking environment, you need to know how to stand out from others and build connections with important contacts.

That is, the more immersed you are, the better the quality of your networking and the conversations you participate in. Finally, it is important that you have a good understanding of the speakers and the event.