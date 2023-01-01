Check out the most played titles on Steam in 2022

Games that had peaks of more than 40,000 players make the list

Among some categories of Best of 2022 on Steam, is what presents the most played titles of this year. Valve has separated four different groups, which have games that have had since peaks of 40k+ players, up to 240k+ players at the same time.

According to Steam, the “list includes all games that had more than 40,000 concurrent players at some point in 2022. Games are grouped by peak concurrent players achieved. Peaks that occurred during free weekends, sweepstakes, and such are excluded. exceptional events.”

Games with a peak of 240K+ concurrent players

Dota 2

Goose Goose Duck

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

CS:GO

ARK: Survival Evolved

destiny 2

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Elden Ring

Apex Legends

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Yu-Gi-Oh! master duel

lost ark

Games with a peak of over 130,000 concurrent players

GTA V

Naraka: Bladepoint

V Rising

Team Fortress 2

MultiVersus

rust

Wallpaper Engine

cyberpunk 2077

New World

monster hunter rise

path of exile

Total War: Warhammer III

Games with a peak of 75k+ concurrent players

dead by daylight

Warhammer: Vermintide II

left for dead 2

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Valheim

rainbow six siege

Dread Hunger

Terraria

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Raft

Civilization VI

unturned

the Sims 4

war thunder

Vampire Survivors

The Forest

warframe

The Witcher 3

Need for Speed ​​Heat

Games with a peak of over 40,000 concurrent players

VRCHAT

Cult of the Lamb

Mir4

Mirror 2: Project X

Halo Infinite

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Day Z

The Scroll Of Taiwu

Stumble Guys

Dark and Darker

battlefield 1

Project Zomboid

Deep Rock Galactic

Crusader Kings 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Cycle Frontier

Red Dead Redemption 2

Don’t Starve Together

Victoria 3

Battlefield V

Fall Guys

Conan Exiles

December

Farming Simulator 22

No Man’s Sky

world of tanks

Stellaris

Super People 2

warm snow

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

garry’s mod

Hearts of Iron IV

NBA 2K22

Stray

phasmophobia

Euro Truck Simulator 2

God of War

7 Days to Die

Payday 2

RimWorld

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The first list, which has 12 titles, is almost completely dominated by free games focused solely on multiplayer. The only two exceptions are Elden Ring and Dying Light 2, although both games also have multiplayer modes. The awards for the best Steam titles will take place on January 3rd and voting is still open.

