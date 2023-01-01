Check out the most played titles on Steam in 2022

Games that had peaks of more than 40,000 players make the list
Among some categories of Best of 2022 on Steam, is what presents the most played titles of this year. Valve has separated four different groups, which have games that have had since peaks of 40k+ players, up to 240k+ players at the same time.
According to Steam, the “list includes all games that had more than 40,000 concurrent players at some point in 2022. Games are grouped by peak concurrent players achieved. Peaks that occurred during free weekends, sweepstakes, and such are excluded. exceptional events.”
Games with a peak of 240K+ concurrent players
- Dota 2
- Goose Goose Duck
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- CS:GO
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- destiny 2
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Elden Ring
- Apex Legends
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Yu-Gi-Oh! master duel
- lost ark
Games with a peak of over 130,000 concurrent players
- GTA V
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- V Rising
- Team Fortress 2
- MultiVersus
- rust
- Wallpaper Engine
- cyberpunk 2077
- New World
- monster hunter rise
- path of exile
- Total War: Warhammer III
Games with a peak of 75k+ concurrent players
- dead by daylight
- Warhammer: Vermintide II
- left for dead 2
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Valheim
- rainbow six siege
- Dread Hunger
- Terraria
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Raft
- Civilization VI
- unturned
- the Sims 4
- war thunder
- Vampire Survivors
- The Forest
- warframe
- The Witcher 3
- Need for Speed Heat
Games with a peak of over 40,000 concurrent players
- VRCHAT
- Cult of the Lamb
- Mir4
- Mirror 2: Project X
- Halo Infinite
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Day Z
- The Scroll Of Taiwu
- Stumble Guys
- Dark and Darker
- battlefield 1
- Project Zomboid
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Crusader Kings 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Cycle Frontier
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Don’t Starve Together
- Victoria 3
- Battlefield V
- Fall Guys
- Conan Exiles
- December
- Farming Simulator 22
- No Man’s Sky
- world of tanks
- Stellaris
- Super People 2
- warm snow
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- garry’s mod
- Hearts of Iron IV
- NBA 2K22
- Stray
- phasmophobia
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- God of War
- 7 Days to Die
- Payday 2
- RimWorld
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The first list, which has 12 titles, is almost completely dominated by free games focused solely on multiplayer. The only two exceptions are Elden Ring and Dying Light 2, although both games also have multiplayer modes. The awards for the best Steam titles will take place on January 3rd and voting is still open.
Steam reveals the best-selling games of 2022
Multiplayer titles dominate the top of the list
…..
Source: Steam